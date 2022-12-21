North Texas School District That Secretly Removed LGBTQ+ Books Now Being Investigated

Granbury Independent School District superintendent Jeremy Glenn was recorded telling librarians in the North Texas libraries under his purview to remove books that dealt with “transgender, LGBTQ and… sexuality.”

In the leaked recording, he’s heard saying “I acknowledge that there are men that think they’re women and there are women that think they’re men. I don’t have any issues with what people want to believe, but there’s no place for it in our libraries.”

The ACLU filed a complaint in July on the basis that his orders violate Title IX, a federal law that protects students from being discriminated against based on gender or sexual orientation.