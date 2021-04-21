4 of the Best Nonfiction Self Care Books

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Are you getting enough sleep? Are you drinking water? Or are you, like certain nonfiction newsletter editors, staying up til 1 a.m. every night and telling yourself the water in coffee is good enough. WELL these books are here to help you start taking care of yourself.

The Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well by Meik Wiking Wiking is the CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, which is a real thing. “Hygge is about an atmosphere and an experience,” Wiking explains. “It is about being with the people we love. A feeling of home. A feeling that we are safe.” This little book has advice and ideas on how to incorporate this vibe into your life. Get into it (y’know, if you want).

The Witch’s Book of Self-Care: Magical Ways to Pamper, Soothe, and Care for Your Body and Spirit by Arin Murphy-Hiscock This newsletter endorses a variety of ways to practice self-care. Also I like the leaves on the cover. Wiccan author Murphy-Hiscock covers Green Space Meditation, DIY body butter, how to magically cleanse things and a ritual to release guilt. I actually might get this one, despite not doing anything witchy in my daily life.

Peace Is Every Step: The Path of Mindfulness in Everyday Life by Thich Nhat Hanh Conscious breathing! Mindfulness! How to be present and peaceful when the world around you is chaos. It “contains commentaries and meditations, personal anecdotes and stories from Nhat Hanh’s experiences as a peace activist, teacher, and community leader.” There are so many exercises to incorporate into your life. Exciting.

