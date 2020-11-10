6 of the Best Audiobooks for Nonfiction November

Part memoir, part history, and part true crime story, The Third Rainbow Girl takes listeners into the Appalachian mountains of West Virginia from the perspective of the author’s experience working for a nonprofit in Pocahontas County. While there, she learns about the murder of two women, called the “Rainbow Girls,” and Eisenberg becomes determined to find out more about them. Eisenberg lends her own voice to the audiobook, adding layers of emotional depth and perspective to an already fascinating story.