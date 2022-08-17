Nonfiction BookTube Accounts to Follow
I think a lot of the time when we’re talking about BookTube, we’re thinking of the original BookTubers like Christine and Jessie and Katy.
We think of an emphasis on young adult dystopian and fantasy novels like Divergent or Hunger Games or Twilight. The content on there was pretty geared toward YA readers with only a few creators straying outside the box. Bookshelf tours, TBRs, and lots of raving reviews made up most of the platform at the time. That’s when my obsession with reading really took up in full force. I wanted — desperately and very out-of-reachly — wanted to be a BookTuber like them. Mostly, I thought it was cool how they were always getting packages from publishers and spent their days reading. Not sure I thought so much about the posting and editing videos aspect, in retrospect.
But since the early 2000s, the content on BookTube has expanded to encompass much larger audiences. There are, for instance, creators who exclusively read horror or weird fiction, and those who talk a lot about all of the different kinds of romance novels out there. And, for those of you who love to dig into a good nonfiction book, whether it be self-help or a memoir, there are creators out there making content just for you!
So, here are eight nonfiction BookTube accounts to follow!
Abookolive
Abookolive posts about a variety of books, a lot of of which are nonfiction. Her nonfiction lists cover unique topics like books about pandemics or books about artistic rivals. I also love her Read This, Watch That Nonfiction Book & Movie/Documentary Recommendation video.
Ali Abdaal
Ali Abdaal is a YouTuber, podcaster, and writer who posts frequently about productivity, self-improvement, and nonfiction books that will change your life. Topics vary from books that changed his relationship with money to changing his relationship with time. His 15 books to read to change your life video is sure to have at least one book that will resonate with you.
Get Better with Books
Get Better with Books covers exactly what it sounds like: books that will improve some aspect of your life. From personal finance books to random life changing books, this channel has a little bit of something for everyone. And, if you’re short on time, check out the short videos covering topics like advice for reading books or how to read more.
A Sunny Book Nook
A Sunny Book Nook posts all types of bookish content, often putting together excellent nonfiction reading lists. Check out their women’s history month reading vlog, or must read books by women! Many of these videos include both fiction and nonfiction recommendations, showing the genres aren’t as separate as some might think.
Nicole’s Nonfiction
Nicole’s lists of nonfiction cover so many topics! Are you looking for books about death? You got it. How about science-heavy nonfiction? Also, yes! Be sure to check the channel out if you’re looking for a variety of recommendations.
Rick Kettner
Productivity, business, and entrepreneurship books are all over Rick Kettner’s page. There are many videos about the top 3 tips Rick takes from popular productivity and self-help books for those of you who simply don’t have to time to read every book out there!
Helly
Helly posts about side hustles, lessons learned, growing a business, and oh yeah, lots of books! Amongst monthly recaps, honest reviews, and vlog-style videos, you’re sure to find something that catches your eye like books you need to read if you want to be rich or reading every book recommended by actress Sonam Kapoor.
Matt D’Avella
Amongst his productivity and habit-setting videos, Matt D’Avella also posts about nonfiction books. Check out what happened when he read 100 self-help books or what he learned from every book he read last year.
