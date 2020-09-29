In Disfigured, Amanda Leduc uses her experience with cerebral palsy to examine the kinds of stories we tell each other, particularly fairy tales. The beast must also turn into a handsome prince and the ugly witch must always get her punishment. But what about people with bodily differences? Are they always going to be a “bad guy” just because they look different? Leduc reveals how these issues in fairytales and seemingly “simple stories” have seeped into modern society and changed the way we view people with visible disabilities. Amanda Barker perfectly embodies Luduc’s narrative voice to such a degree that I had to repeatedly remind myself I wasn’t listening to the author speaking.