10 Non-Book Subscription Boxes That Often Include Books

I love subscription boxes. I consider it a person failing of mine that I will pay mightily to have a stranger send me things they have decided I want. But it’s like presents! I love presents!

And I have to say, after spending an entire year reading only books from bookish subscription boxes, many of these bookish subscription box curators are doing a bang-up job of understanding what books I like to read. I found all sorts of interesting books I would likely never have looked twice at. Fun times #1!

But that was years ago, and this year I’m trying to get through the books I already own. I am sure that I’m the only person in the history of the world to ever continue buying books well past the point of having overflowing shelves of to-be-read books.

As I struggle to read all these already-owned books whose weight will surely soon begin to crack the foundation of my home, it doesn’t make sense to sign up for more bookish subscription boxes.

Good news for me though — there are plenty of other subscription boxes out there! And in order to stay on brand, I don’t even have to choose options that are entirely void of books. Instead, I can check out some cool subscription boxes that are not specifically bookish but do indeed occasionally include books.

And then when new books arrive I can tell my husband, “Whoops! Well how did a book get in there? This isn’t even a book subscription box! It’s not my fault!” Except not really because we are both grown adults and do not have to ask permission of one another to bring books into the house, how novel!

Paradise Delivered Do you want your own spa-like experience in your own home? Then the curators of this box would like you to subscribe. They promise to offer more than $200 in retail value for each box, which includes bath and beauty products, accessories, snacks, and, yes, the occasional book — all “inspired by tropical vacations.” $37+

Oh Baby Boxes If you or a pal is about to invite a new baby into the house, then perhaps this Oh Baby Boxes sub would be a good idea. While the focus is on providing products for your pregnant self (or pregnant pal) and their bundle of joy, books often make their way into the box. $40+

Travelista Box I love the looks of this travel-inspired subscription box, which includes handy travel-hack-like products, candles, home décor, journals for recording your journey and, once in a while, a book.

Hopebox I received this box one time and it was amazing! The pictured box is truly a love letter to Fall with snacks, soap, candles, and what looks to be a potentially helpful book about finding inner peace. $56+

Self-Love This box is extremely customizable. Choose from the standard Self-Love box, the mystery version, the theme of the month (which in September 2022 is sexual wellness), or a snack box. Then answer a few questions about the recipient and the curators create a box specifically for them. Sometimes that customized box will have a book! $32+

Passion & Growth Voted the top personal growth subscription box, this one comes with products from women-owned businesses. You can expect “motivational lifestyle products,” self-care items, and access to members-only events — plus books (sometimes)! Keep this one in mind next time it’s back on the market.

Nine of Earth Tarot/Oracle Box If you’re into tarot/oracle — or you wish you were — then this unique box is your new very best friend. With crystals, candles, tarot/oracle decks, incense, and, every once in a while a book or two, there’s a lot to get into here. $60+

The Rad Dad Box This box promises to have a little something for every need of the new dad — and their new baby. Each month includes a children’s book that the papa can share with their little one. $44+

Her-Mine This Black and mother-daughter owned business has a different theme each month, always focused on self-care and celebrating self-love. Expect five to eight full-size products — which sometimes include a book! — all from women writers or entrepreneurs. Recent boxes have included lotions, candles, and delicious products to make bath time the epitome of self-care. $47+

Work * Space * Spark If you need some help getting motivated in your career, this subscription box is a great choice. Dedicated to boosting career goals and providing subscribers with office accessories, it regularly provides books focused on productivity, career guidance, and much more. $53

So there you have it. Whether you’re a new parent, you love traveling, you’re into oracles, or you have one of several other hobbies, you’ve got a subscription box to love — and you’ll get a book or two every once in a while to boot.