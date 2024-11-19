Non-Book Gifts for Your Book Club
I’m a part of two gift clubs right now—one virtual and one in person—and oddly enough, I feel more personally connected with the virtual one. This may be because I’ve been able to attend more meetings because I don’t have to travel for them, and the fact that our readings tend to be on the more fun side (though they still can take it there from time to time).
If I met up with the virtual group more often (so far we’ve only done one in-person meet up), I could totally see us doing a little Secret Santa for really low-cost, bookish things. If you’ve been rocking with your book club for a little while now, and you celebrate winter holidays, the items I have listed below may come in clutch as gifts for this holiday season.
This personalized book holder has “bedside table fixture” written all over it, because we all know the books there could stand to be a little more organized. $80
Candles are always a safe bet with gifting (though it is important to keep allergies in mind), and this one has different scent options—like apple harvest and sea salt + orchid—as well as a personalization option. $28
This North Pole Book Club Sweatshirt could be part of such a bomb-ass book club uniform. $20
This holiday magnetic bookmark set, and the rest of the selections below, are perfect for smaller gifts that can just be one-offs or part of a number of stocking stuffers. $10
I can almost hear Mariah Carey as I look at this Christmas-themed bookmark collection. $7
This winter bookstore laminated bookmark is appropriately winter-themed, but not holiday-focused, if you want something that is more holiday-neutral. $4
This Christmas bookish sticker would make a cute festive little addition to somebody’s ereader. $4
This Gingerbread Bookstore Holiday Bookish Sticker is another cutesy holiday sticker! $3
Gifting a Year-of-books Christmas ornament is a perfect way to look back at what your book club read. $27
Here’s one for the Austen girlies! $39
If you celebrate Christmas, I feel like a sun catcher ornament is like maximizing joy. $22
If your book club reads spice, hit ’em with this cheeky Christmas card. $7
