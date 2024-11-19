three Black people of varying skin tones smiling and clinking champagne glasses during the holidays
In the Club

Non-Book Gifts for Your Book Club

These non-book gifts—which includes things like book holders and bookish ornaments—are perfect for your book club besties.

I’m a part of two gift clubs right now—one virtual and one in person—and oddly enough, I feel more personally connected with the virtual one. This may be because I’ve been able to attend more meetings because I don’t have to travel for them, and the fact that our readings tend to be on the more fun side (though they still can take it there from time to time).

If I met up with the virtual group more often (so far we’ve only done one in-person meet up), I could totally see us doing a little Secret Santa for really low-cost, bookish things. If you’ve been rocking with your book club for a little while now, and you celebrate winter holidays, the items I have listed below may come in clutch as gifts for this holiday season.

Personalized Book Holder
This personalized book holder has “bedside table fixture” written all over it, because we all know the books there could stand to be a little more organized. $80

Reading candle
Candles are always a safe bet with gifting (though it is important to keep allergies in mind), and this one has different scent options—like apple harvest and sea salt + orchid—as well as a personalization option. $28

North Pole Book Club Sweatshirt
This North Pole Book Club Sweatshirt could be part of such a bomb-ass book club uniform. $20

Holiday Magnetic Bookmark Set
This holiday magnetic bookmark set, and the rest of the selections below, are perfect for smaller gifts that can just be one-offs or part of a number of stocking stuffers. $10

Classic Christmas Themed Bookmark Collection
I can almost hear Mariah Carey as I look at this Christmas-themed bookmark collection. $7

Winter Bookstore Laminated Bookmark
This winter bookstore laminated bookmark is appropriately winter-themed, but not holiday-focused, if you want something that is more holiday-neutral. $4

Christmas Bookish Sticker
This Christmas bookish sticker would make a cute festive little addition to somebody’s ereader. $4

Gingerbread Bookstore Holiday Bookish Sticker
This Gingerbread Bookstore Holiday Bookish Sticker is another cutesy holiday sticker! $3

Year of Books Christmas Ornament
Gifting a Year-of-books Christmas ornament is a perfect way to look back at what your book club read. $27

Jane Austen Christmas Tree Ornament
Here’s one for the Austen girlies! $39

Christmas Book Tree Suncatcher Ornament
If you celebrate Christmas, I feel like a sun catcher ornament is like maximizing joy. $22

Bookish Christmas Card
If your book club reads spice, hit ’em with this cheeky Christmas card. $7

For more book club goodness, click here.