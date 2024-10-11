Today in Books

Nobel Prize Afterglow

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff O'Neal

CEO and co-founder

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast. Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal.

View All posts by Jeff O'Neal

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

The day after the awarding of the Nobel Prize in Literature is one of my favorite days to read the internet. Usually, I am learning about an author about which I know very little and have read directly even less. Han Kang represents a different case in that I have read The Vegetarian, but nothing else. But other people have. (Sounds like Human Acts is the pick by the real Kang-heads out there).

Today, I’m rounding up a bunch of Kang and Nobel stuff I’ve been reading (or at the least bookmarking to consider reading). Enjoy.

This 2016 piece by Alexandra Alter is a good place to start

Interview with Deborah Smith, who translated The Vegetarian into English and championed it to Anglophone publishers.

The Nobel Prize interview with Han Kang

Can the Nobel Saving Publishing from Itself?

“The Fruit of a Woman” by Han Kang, which apparently was a precursor to The Vegetarian.

Han Kang’s Experimental Touch

Han Kang declines press conferences, refuses to celebrate award while people die in wars

A Woman Won South Korea’s First Nobel. That Means a Lot.

Han Kang’s Nobel Win Underscores Importance of Translators as Literary Tastemakers

Han Kang’s Nobel Win Sparks South Korean Publisher’s Stock Rally

Excerpts from Han Kan’s The White Book as well as The Vegetarian

Han Kang’s Nobel Win is a Testament to the Importance of Small Presses

Han Kang is a gift, courageous writer whose work has truly global resonance

What are you reading? Let us know in the comments!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.