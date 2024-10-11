Nobel Prize Afterglow
Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.
The day after the awarding of the Nobel Prize in Literature is one of my favorite days to read the internet. Usually, I am learning about an author about which I know very little and have read directly even less. Han Kang represents a different case in that I have read The Vegetarian, but nothing else. But other people have. (Sounds like Human Acts is the pick by the real Kang-heads out there).
Today, I’m rounding up a bunch of Kang and Nobel stuff I’ve been reading (or at the least bookmarking to consider reading). Enjoy.
This 2016 piece by Alexandra Alter is a good place to start
Interview with Deborah Smith, who translated The Vegetarian into English and championed it to Anglophone publishers.
The Nobel Prize interview with Han Kang
Can the Nobel Saving Publishing from Itself?
“The Fruit of a Woman” by Han Kang, which apparently was a precursor to The Vegetarian.
Han Kang declines press conferences, refuses to celebrate award while people die in wars
A Woman Won South Korea’s First Nobel. That Means a Lot.
Han Kang’s Nobel Win Underscores Importance of Translators as Literary Tastemakers
Han Kang’s Nobel Win Sparks South Korean Publisher’s Stock Rally
Excerpts from Han Kan’s The White Book as well as The Vegetarian
Han Kang’s Nobel Win is a Testament to the Importance of Small Presses
Han Kang is a gift, courageous writer whose work has truly global resonance
