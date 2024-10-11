Nobel Prize Afterglow

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

The day after the awarding of the Nobel Prize in Literature is one of my favorite days to read the internet. Usually, I am learning about an author about which I know very little and have read directly even less. Han Kang represents a different case in that I have read The Vegetarian, but nothing else. But other people have. (Sounds like Human Acts is the pick by the real Kang-heads out there).