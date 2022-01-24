This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A few weeks ago, I dived into Etsy to look for some bookish swag. I wasn’t looking for anything specific, but I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that the Ninth House fandom was thriving in the digital marketplace. Leigh Bardugo’s dark academia book is pretty popular. I mean, it even won Goodreads Best Books of 2019 in the fantasy category. I certainly count myself among its fans. Plus, Leigh tweeted a little over two years ago that she would happily write at least five books for Ninth House’s protagonist Alex Stern. But there hasn’t really been any news since — we don’t even have a publication date for book two. Which has left a gaping snake-shaped hole in all our hearts.

I’ve always said that my favorite way to fill the holes left behind by books is with bookish merch. Seriously, I love having a bookmark, mug, or sweatshirt that reminds me of my favorite books. So, knowing I would find more than one thing that would make me go “take my money!” — I decided to take a deeper dive into Etsy to find as many Ninth House gifts as I could find.

So without further ado, here are 11 Ninth House gifts for fans of Leigh Bardugo’s book.

11 Ninth House Gifts For Fans of the Book

Pretend you’re a member of the Ninth House with this scented soy candle. $8.50 for the 4 oz version and $16 for the 8 oz version.

Decorate your laptop or a journal with this stunning, digitally drawn, sticker sheet. $5

Reread the book with this beautiful tarot inspired, double-faced, bookmark. $2 for the normal version, and $3 for a plasticized one.

Download this minimalistic poster and print it as many times as you want. $10

The snake on this graphic T-shirt will always remind you of Alex Stern as long as you wear it. $22+

Take a sip of your morning tea (or coffee) in this ceramic mug to remind you of one of the book’s most iconic quotes. $12 for the 11 oz version and $15 for the 15 oz version.

Embroidered hoops like this are perfect to decorate any nook or bookshelf. This one comes in three sizes. The 4-inch is $10, the 6-inch is $15, and the 8-inch is $20.

The shop that does this jewelry is ChaosTheoryDesigns. There is only one object per quote, because they are made from actual book pages. But they have many more Ninth House options in their store! This particular necklace costs $15.

This pin isn’t technically inspired by Ninth House, but that snake is just what I imagine Alex’s tattoos to look like! $9

You can show your support for Lethe House with this handmade patch that you can iron on any piece of clothing you want! $12

Last but not least, a comfy sweatshirt that also sports the book’s iconic mors irrumat omnia quote. There’s also a hoodie and T-shirt design, but the sweatshirt comes in 13 colors and six sizes. Price goes from $39 to $51.

