NIMONA is Being Made Into a Netflix Movie

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In 2015, it was announced the Nimona by ND Stevenson would be adapted into a movie by Blue Sky. It was delayed multiple times, and the studio was acquired by Disney in 2019. Two years later, Disney shut down Blue Sky Studios and the project was cancelled after it was about 75% complete. Former Blue Sky employees spoke out about Disney pushing back against the same-sex kiss in the movie.

Now, Nimona is being adapted by a new team, Annapurna and Netflix, as an animated movie. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin, and Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart. It will come out some time in 2023.

Nimona follows the titular shapeshifting character as she becomes a sidekick to notorious villain Ballister Boldheart, only to find out that good and evil aren’t so easily delineated in their world.

Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wEZuM2sXTt — ND Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) April 11, 2022

Find out more about the Nimona movie at Deadline.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.