The NIMONA Movie is Available for Free On YouTube!

Nimona by ND Stevenson is a bestselling graphic novel that came out in 2015. In 2023, the animated adaptation was released on Netflix, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. And now, the entire movie is available for free on YouTube!

The movie is set in a medieval-inspired sci-fi world and follows Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a shapeshifter who is determined to be the sidekick of the local supervillain, Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed). Ballister was once training as a knight — a first for a commoner — but has been on the run since he attempted to kill the queen on the day he was to be knighted. But he was framed, and Nimona and Ballister team up to try to clear his name — and keep Nimona from being hunted as a monster. Meanwhile, Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang) — champion knight and Ballister’s ex-boyfriend — is leading the charge to apprehend them both.