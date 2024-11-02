Today in Books

The News Book Riot Covered This Week

Publishers Weekly names the best books of 2024, John Green will publishing a book about tuberculosis, and more.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Here are the news stories we covered this week. Grab your coffee and catch up!

🏆 Publishers Weekly Names Its Best Books of 2024

💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

🫁 John Green to Publish Book on Tuberculosis

🥇 The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to Esquire

📚 These Are the Finalists for Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year

💋 The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in October

✍️ This is the Collins Dictionary Word of the Year for 2024

What’s the most interesting bookish news you read this week? Let us know in the comments!

