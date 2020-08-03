Riot Recommendation: 20 of Your Favorite New York City Crime Stories!

There’s just something about New York City. That concrete jungle where dreams are made of (sing it!) is more than a city: it’s a lifestyle, a culture, a whole entire vibe. With its hustle, bustle, bright lights and busy streets, it’s no wonder the Big Apple is so often the backdrop for thrilling crime fiction that keep us on the edge of our seats. That’s why we asked you for your favorite crime stories set in NYC! You gave us everything from hardboiled detective novels and crime classics to YA mysteries and historical thrillers. Now it’s time to share these 20 titles with our Riot readers! We’ll just be over here getting into a New York state of mind.

The 87th Precinct Series by Ed McBain

The Alienist by Caleb Carr

Black Orchid Blues by Persia Walker

The Bone Collector by Jeffrey Deaver

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Gods of Gotham by Lyndsay Faye

If I Should Die by Grace F. Edwards

The In Death Series by J.D. Robb

The Kinky Friedman Series by Kinky Friedman

Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany D. Jackson

Lush Life by Richard Price

Manhattan Mayhem: New Crime Stories from Mystery Writers of America edited by Mary Higgins Clark

The Matthew Scudder novels by Lawrence Block

Motherless Brooklyn by Jonathan Lethem

The Nero Wolfe Series by Rex Stout

Of Blood and Sorrow by Valerie Wilson Wesley

The Pendergast Series by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

The Terry Orr Series by Jim Fusilli

The Thin Man by Dashiell Hammett

When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (out September 2020!)