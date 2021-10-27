3 New YA Vampire Books

Wednesday Books What the heart desires, the house destroys...



Vampires are back, have you heard? From the release of Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer to the popularity of new vampire YA books like Renée Ahdieh’s The Beautiful, vampires are having yet another moment in the spotlight. I am all for it if it means we get new vampire tales to add to the canon that explore diverse characters and feminist topics. While I would love to continue to see more authors of color publishing in this area, here are three upcoming YA books about vampires, told in new and exciting ways!

The Lost Girls: A Vampire Revenge Story by Sonia Hartl Holly thought it was a good idea when her vampire boyfriend Elton offered to turn her in 1987, but now fast forward 30-some years and Elton has dumped her. Holly’s discovered that immortality has its pitfalls, and the biggest one is that she’s compelled to follow Elton from town to town. Then she makes a big discovery: She is not Elton’s first vampire ex. Ida and Rose were turned and abandoned decades before her, and when Holly meets them they decide that Elton has to be stopped before he can turn anyone else. But that’s easier said than done when Elton sets his sights on Parker, and in the midst of Ida, Rose, and Holly’s grand plan to stop Elton, Holly begins to fall for her ex’s new girlfriend.

Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston From the moment the first vampire revealed himself on TV, Victoria and her dad have been fascinated by them. And nothing, not even public outcry that forced vampires into hiding, dimmed that fascination. When Victoria learns her dad is sick and doesn’t have long to live, she enlists the help of her ex-best friend and heads to the most haunted city in the U.S. to find a real vampire. In New Orleans, she encounters Nicholas, who just might be the vampire she seeks. But when she asks him to turn her so she can save her dad, he instead sends Victoria on a series of missions all around the city to prove that she has sufficient respect for life before becoming undead. But how can Victoria really enjoy all that life has to offer when her father’s life is quickly slipping away?

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling Elisa is cursed — or so she thinks. She’s a Death Oracle, someone who is able to tell exactly how and when someone will die by touching them. She’s still mourning her brother’s death, one she foresaw and couldn’t stop. Claire is a vampire, and already dead, so that makes her a bit of an expert on the subject. And when she is assigned by the Veil to help Elise finesse her Death Oracle powers, she thinks it should be pretty easy. Except, Elise has just foreseen a teacher’s violent murder and now the two of them need to work together to find a killer, even as they begin to fall for each other. And unluckily for them, they’re not the only paranormal forces in their small town.

