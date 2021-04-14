June and Jayne are sisters who both escaped their small Texas town for NYC as soon as they graduated, but they aren’t in contact — until June shows up one day with the earth-shattering news that she has cancer. Jayne finds herself drawn back into her sister’s orbit as she balances college, work, an unhealthy roommate relationship, and reconciling with her sister. When Jayne learns that her sister is using her identity in a health insurance scam to get treatment, she must confront what it really means to take care of someone, and to let someone take care of her.

Bonus: Mary H.K. Choi’s two previous novels, Emergency Contact and Permanent Record, also star post–high school characters!