3 New YA Horror Novels for Your TBR

It’s spooky season and Halloween is nearly upon us! It’s not too late to pick up a really creepy read if you’re into that kind of thing — last week I highlighted some excellent spooky new YA graphic novels, and this week it’s all about new YA horror! We have two new horror novels from established mystery and thriller authors, and a horror novel from an award-winning author making her first foray into the genre! All of these books are sure to send shivers down your spine this Halloween season and beyond, so be sure to pick one up…if you dare!

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson Jackson is following up her horror novel debut White Smoke with this new book, an homage to Carrie that paints the picture of a racist town forced into a reckoning. Told as a true crime podcast with narrative woven in, this is the story of Maddy, a biracial teen passing as white in a small town until her secret is revealed. The racist bullying that ensures reaches a fever pitch…and something horrible happens at prom that not even the locals can make sense of. But what really happened? And how is Maddy responsible?

The Getaway by Lamar Giles Combining dystopian and horror elements, Giles tells the story of the resort community of Karloff Country. Jay lives there with his family, making a living as the resort’s staff. But soon Jay starts to notice that when people come to stay, they aren’t checking out…and slowly his friends and their families are starting to go missing. The truth of what’s happening to them may be far darker than he imagines.

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan Cori, Maz, and Sam were best friends, until Sam disappeared one day when they were 12. Now, Maz and Cori aren’t speaking. Cori is sure Sam must be dead after all this time, but Maz has a theory too wild to believe. And when Sam reappears — as his 12-year-old self — Cori and Max must work together to find out what really happened to their friend. Cori will also have to face a few secrets she’s been keeping herself.

