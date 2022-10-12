3 New YA Graphic Novels Perfect for Halloween

Penguin Teen Last Night at the Telegraph Club author Malinda Lo returns to the Bay Area with another masterful queer coming-of-age story, this time set against the backdrop of the first major Supreme Court decisions legalizing gay marriage. Aria Tang West was looking forward to a summer on Martha’s Vineyard with her best friends—one last round of sand and sun before college. But after a graduation party goes wrong, Aria’s parents exile her to California to stay with her grandmother, artist Joan West. Aria expects boredom, but what she finds is Steph Nichols, her grandmother’s gardener.

I love spooky season, and I especially love a good graphic novel that embraces the season and all it has to offer. Witches? Centuries-old curses? Mysterious disappearances? Queer representation? Sign me up! This fall, we have been blessed with some really excellent new graphic novels that offer thrills and chills and will be perfect for your Halloween reading lists! (Surely I am not the only one who enjoys building a good seasonal reading list?) Here are three that are at the top of my TBR!

Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo Set at Younwity’s Institute of Magic, this graphic novel follows Abby, a student who is close with Noreen, whom she considers a sister. When Noreen disappears in the days leading up to Samhain, no one seems particularly perturbed except Abby. Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, she launches her own investigation that leads her to the forbidden woods near the school…and what she finds is far darker than just Noreen’s disappearance.

Coven by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton Emsy is a fire elemental living in sunny California, and if she’s honest, she’d prefer hanging out with her girlfriend at the beach to honing her abilities. But when members of her family’s coven are murdered back east, Emsy finds herself in dreary upstate New York and at the center of a dangerous magical mystery that must be solved before she and her family become targets.

Hollow by Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White, and Berenice Nelle Izzy Crane is skeptical of the legends that haunt her family name in Sleepy Hollow, New York, and when her family returns to the town after a long absence, she’s surprised to find herself drawn to Vicky Van Tassel…then, in the days leading up to Halloween, she discovers that the legend of the Headless Horseman is real, and that it is after Vicky. It’s up to Izzy to unravel an old curse and figure out a way to save her…all while very inconveniently falling for her.

