8 New YA Fantasy Series From Your Favorite Authors

Bloomsbury Publishing Apothecary apprentice Tessa Cade is tired of seeing her people die. The King and his cruel brother, Prince Corrick, react mercilessly to any sign of rebellion, even as a sickness ravages the land. That’s why she and her best friend Wes risk their lives to steal and deliver the only known cure to those in need—but it’s not enough.



When Prince Corrick commits an act of unspeakable cruelty, Tessa becomes desperate and tries the impossible: sneaking into the palace. But what she finds there makes her wonder if it's even possible to fix their kingdom without destroying it first.

Remember when the Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard first hit the bookshelves? Or a time when you perhaps did not recognize the name Tahereh Mafi? Well, as hard as it is to believe, it’s been quite a few years since the young adult fiction and fantasy authors we now adore debuted. Worlds have been created of the likes never seen before, and characters introduced who will never be forgotten. Fictional characters have inspired, but also broken so many hearts. (Full disclosure: I cried my way through The Winner’s Kiss by Marie Rutkoski.) And there have been plot twists on plot twists on plot twists.

One beautiful thing about the YA fantasy community is that when these authors finish breaking our hearts in one series, there is always something new up their sleeve for the next round. Between 2020 — let’s be real, we’re all either still running from or catching up on things that happened in 2020 — and 2022, these beloved authors are publishing new series that are just waiting to be as well-loved as their OG series. From new characters in familiar worlds, to creative retellings of mythology and fairytales, the YA fantasy gods have been good to us.

Ready to run out of room on your TBR list? Here are eight new fantasy series from your favorite authors!

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski Set in the same world as Marie Rutkoski’s Winner’s Trilogy, The Midnight Lie is all about ambition, magic, and love. Nirrim lives in a society where one group of people lives entirely without pleasure, while the other lives entirely for pleasure. Nirrim belongs to the former group — until she spends an unexpected night in jail and meets a mysterious stranger who promises a better — or at least more interesting — life. What is Nirrim willing to sacrifice to change her future?

Wicked As You Wish by Rin Chupeco The Bone Witch series may have concluded a few years ago, but author Rin Chupeco is nowhere near done weaving colorful stories. Tala is part of a fierce family tasked with protecting the sole heir to the Avalon throne. Her imperviousness to magic makes her the perfect match for Prince Alexei, who can’t help the magical messes he sometimes makes. When a legendary creature appears unexpectedly, the two teens know that something deadly is brewing and they’re likely this world’s only hope.

Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova I was such a fan of Zoraida Córdova’s Brooklyn Brujas books that it was a delight to find out about the Hollow Crown series. Incendiary kicks off the series about Renata, a rebel with the ability to steal memories. When the plan to thwart the crooked royals goes horribly wrong, Renata must reenter the palace where she was once held captive. But nothing is as it seems — whose side is the right side? Who can be trusted? And why are magic-bearers so hated?

Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard From the author of the Red Queen comes a high fantasy novel set in a world about to be overtaken by darkness. Corayne has a head for business and a heart bent on seeing the world. But her mother holds a secret that will change everything: Corayne’s the final descendent of a powerful family. Corayne is joined by a ragged crew of mortals and immortals as they face down a man and his army who would snuff out every light but his own.

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim Hot on the heels of the Blood of Stars duology comes a new series by Elizabeth Lim. The star of Six Crimson Cranes, Princess Shiori has hid her forbidden magical abilities for as long as she can remember. But when one of her creations gets loose, the truth comes out. Before she knows it, all of her brothers are turned into cranes and Shiori is cursed to stay silent or risk the lives of her brothers. The girl who once balked at duty is tasked with saving both her family and the kingdom she loves.

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber Couldn’t get enough of the Caraval trilogy? Lucky for all of us, Stephanie Garber is back at her writing desk with a brand new fantasy series (with some familiar characters). Join Evangeline as she tries to put a halt to the wedding between the love of her life and her stepsister. Thanks to the help of the Prince of Hearts — an immortal figure who many have ceased believing in — Evangeline gets more than she bargains for as the wedding party is turned to stone and she promises the prince three kisses to anyone of his choosing.

In Every Generation by Kendare Blake (January 2022) Calling all Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans: Kendare Blake, author of the much-praised Three Dark Crowns series, writes of the newest slayer in town. Frankie is happily doing a spell to aid in the recycling efforts at her high school when she passes out. When she wakes up, she’s shocked by two things: 1. Her aunt, the greatest vampire slayer of all time, is supposedly dead. And 2. Frankie is next in line to lead the charge in slaying. Throw in missing relatives, friendly witches and werewolves, and a quest to keep world peace, and you’ve got In Every Generation.

This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi (February 2022) Let it be known that Tahereh Mafi, author of the Shatter Me series, has another brilliant story on deck! Head to a Persian mythology inspired world where those of humble means actually hold the keys to the kingdom. Meet Alizeh, a servant, and Kamran, the crown prince. The two are tied together by an ancient prophecy that may leave their kingdoms — and their hearts — in shambles.

