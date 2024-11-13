New YA Books Out This Week, November 13, 2024

Meghna and Rani used to be best friends. They’re not anymore, and Meghna is tired of being compared to her former perfect, do-no-wrong, brilliant former bestie Rani. Rani, on the other hand, is over having no agency in her own life. All Rani wants this year is to do well at the Young Scientist Exhibition.

But soon, Meghna and Rani realize that both of them are being played by Zak. Instead of it amping up their frenemy relationship though, the girls team up to take him down. They’re going to work together on a project for the Young Scientist Exhibition to create an app that exposes cheaters and liars.

Their target? Zak.

It won’t go smoothly and easily, but as the girls work to solve their little problem Zak, they discover that maybe the feelings between them are not gone. They’re just different.