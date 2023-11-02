10 of the Most Exciting New YA Books Out November 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Happy November, YA readers! I know that we have a lot to be grateful for as we wind down our busy book release season, and one thing I’m grateful for is all of these amazing books. Even though it’s a lighter month for releases, there are still so many awesome books hitting shelves, from Jane Austen retellings to sweeping fantasies, hard-hitting contemporary books to holiday romances. This month’s picks include a new YA book by one of my new favorite rom-com writers, Lynn Painter, who wrote my favorite read of 2023 so far (The Do-Over — I haven’t laughed so hard in ages), as well as the latest and greatest from former Book Riot contributor Eric Smith! And don’t miss the newest YA from powerhouse Jesse Q. Sutanto, as well as an exciting debut from Dale Walls.

It’s also the perfect time to start thinking about holiday wishlists, and knowing that this busier time of year can sometimes be hard on already tight supply chains, may I suggest that you pre-order books when you can or request them early from your libraries? That way, you can be sure to get your book in a timely manner, and an author gets a sale: truly a win-win situation!

Emmett by L.C. Rosen (November 7) In this contemporary retelling of Emma, Emmett is a happy, privileged gay teen who finds that he has a talent for matchmaking. But when his friend (occasionally with benefits) Harrison starts indicating he wants a relationship, Emmett decides the thing to do is find him a perfect boyfriend. But for someone who doesn’t date, Emmett finds that matchmaking isn’t as simple as he thought.

The Revenge Game by Jordyn Taylor (November 7) Alyson hasn’t always had the best of luck in the romance department, which is why when she starts dating Brenton, she’s head over heels. She’s certain that what they have is real…until she learns that the boys at their boarding school are playing a game to see who has the most sexual prowess. When the girls retaliate by launching their own game, Alyson is caught between proving herself and her relationships.

Finding My Elf by David Valdes (November 7) Cameron is home after his first semester of college was kind of a disaster, and the last thing he wants is to be stuck with his dad all holiday season…so he gets a job as an Elf at the mall. But when a job with a cash prize brings him into direct competition with a very cute fellow co-worker, Cameron starts to have a new perspective on life, love, and the season.

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Way I Am Now by Amber Smith (November 7) In this sequel to the bestseller The Way I Used to Be, Eden and Josh get a second chance. Eden has now publicly accused her rapist, and she’s headed to college. But with the trail approaching, it’s bringing back a rush of memories, and Eden finds herself turning to Josh. But is their second chance at love strong enough to withstand the pain of the past?

With or Without You by Eric Smith (November 7) Jordan and Cindy’s feud is the stuff of legends. Everyone knows they hate each other because their parents own rival food trucks, and sharing insults is just a way of life for them. But their secret? They’re actually in love, and the feud is a front. Except things get complicated when they’re cast in a new reality TV show that can’t get enough of the rivalry, and now they’ve got to lie in order to further their dreams…at the expense of their hearts.

Artifacts of an Ex by Jennifer Chen (November 14) When Chloe is broken up with via a USPS box full of artifacts of her relationship, she decides to take her broken heart and turn it into art. When her exhibit Heartifacts leads her to jaded and burned Daniel, she thinks she might be ready to give love another shot…but when Chloe’s ex makes a surprise appearance, she realizes she might not be as over him as she thought.

The Queer Girl is Going to Be Okay by Dale Walls (November 21) Dawn desperately desires to find queer love, but she’s nowhere near getting her own happily ever after. Instead, she films it, making a documentary on queer love that she hopes will at least win her a scholarship. And with her best friends at her side, she strives to achieve the film of her dreams and might even find love and acceptance along the way.

Betting on You by Lynn Painter (November 28) Bailey first met Charlie a year ago on her flight to Omaha, where she relocated after her parents’ divorce, and it was not a good first impression. Now, they work together at a water park, and they spend their time making bets on guests. But when their frenemy status gets upgraded to fake dating, and Charlie begins to develop feelings for Bailey, he has to contend with the one bet on love he should never have made.

Didn’t See That Coming by Jesse Q. Sutanto (November 28) Kiki is a kick-butt gamer who never struggles to be herself…except for the fact that she always plays as a guy to avoid the icky harassment that female gamers face all too often. Even her best online friend doesn’t realize she isn’t another dude, which is fine because they’re never going to meet, right? Wrong. When she transfers to his school, suddenly avoiding him and concealing her secret becomes a lot harder than she thought.

Godly Heathens by H. E. Edgmon (November 28) Gem is a nonbinary teen living in a small town in Georgia, trying to hide their anxiety they face at any given moment. Luckily, they have a good friend in Enzo…who unfortunately lives in Brooklyn. When a strange new girl shows up in town, she acts as if she knows Gem and all their secrets, and it turns out she kind of does. Because she and Gem are reincarnations of gods, and they’re about to face a reckoning.

Want more great book releases? Check out our round-up of October 2023 YA releases!

As always, you can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date.