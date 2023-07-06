10 New YA Books Hitting Shelves in July 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Hello and welcome to July, where the year is now more than halfway over and we are in the height of summer! It’s hard to believe that we’re staring down the second half of 2023 already, but I am consoling myself with the knowledge that there are some amazing new books hitting shelves later this year. And while July is generally a lighter month for publishing new releases, as it’s publishing’s slower time, we still have a full month of amazing new books — many of which are heavy on the murder mystery and thriller spectrum.

So I hope that you grab your summery drink of choice (I’ve been super into flavored lemonades this summer) and find a comfy spot, whether that’s outdoors or in the A/C, and get ready to dive into some amazing new books! We’ve got a lot of really excellent debuts, a new thriller from Jessica Goodman, a sapphic fairy tale retelling, and the newest from Emery Lord all on tap! I don’t know where to even begin, but just know that you’ll find me somewhere with my hammock and shades enjoying the heck out of some of these amazing new books!

Murder on a School Night by Kate Weston (July 4) Kerry didn’t want to go to that party, but she was dragged by her best friend and mystery enthusiast Annie, who wants to try and crack a cyberbullying case. But things take a turn for the dangerous when Kerry stumbles upon a body at the party, and another one is discovered soon after. Now Kerry and Annie have a much bigger case than they anticipated!

Bellegarde by Jamie Lilac (July 11) Evie Clement is a sensible baker’s daughter who sees right through Beau Bellegarde, a wealthy playboy. So when he comes sniffing around her bakery, she isn’t about to fall for his charms. But then Beau reveals his true motives: He’s made a bet about whether or not he can turn a wallflower into an It Girl, and his future is on the line. While Evie has no interest in being anyone’s pawn, she’s intrigued by Beau and by the possibility that there might be more to him than she initially assumed.

My Week With Him by Joya Goffney (July 11) Nikki has just been kicked out her house, and she decides that it’s her chance to say goodbye to her small Texas town and head to California to pursue her dreams. Her best friend Malachai is desperate to change her mind and convinces her to stick around for spring break, all in the hopes that she’ll stay. But their plans go awry when Nikki’s little sister goes missing, forcing Nikki to face the family that just kicked her out and figure out what she truly wants.

I’d Rather Burn Than Bloom by Shannon C.F. Rogers (July 11) Marisol is a Filipina American teenager with a lot of rage. Her mother just died, and Marisol isn’t sure how to feel about it — she and her mother were constantly arguing. But in the wake of her mother’s death, Marisol sleeps with her best friend’s boyfriend and punches said best friend, leaving her with a burning anger and not a lot of friends. But as she makes an unexpected new friend, Marisol finds that there might be a life beyond her anger.

All That’s Left to Say by Emery Lord (July 18) Hannah loved her cousin Sophie, even though they lived very different lives. So when Sophie dies as the result of an overdose, Hannah is devastated and becomes determined to find out who got Sophie hooked on drugs. She enrolls in Sophie’s private school, concocts a cover story, and becomes determined to uncover the truth. But the truth is rarely as simple as we want it to be, and Hannah is about to find out just how far she’s willing to go for answers.

The Third Daughter by Adrienne Tooley (July 18) In this loose retelling of Sleeping Beauty, we follow Elodie, the eldest daughter of the queen of Velle. Her people have long awaited the return of their prophesied New Maiden, Elodie’s youngest sister. In order to regain her crown, Elodie must get her youngest sister out of the way, and so she decides to slip her a sleeping potion, procured from Sabine’s apothecary. But when a mix up sends Elodie’s sister into an endless sleep, Elodie and Sabine must work together to find a way to reverse the effects.

Ghosted by Amanda Quain (July 25) Hattie attends one of the most haunted boarding schools in the country, but she’s not a believer — she’s got more important things to worry about with her family falling apart after her dad’s death. But when Kit Moreland, a true believer, arrives at Northanger Abbey on scholarship, the two are paired together for a paranormal investigative project, forcing them to work together. As they navigate their differing opinions about ghosts, Hattie finds that she might, for the first time, actually want to believe…

The Legacies by Jessica Goodman (July 25) The Legacy Club in New York City is more than just a social club — it’s a guaranteed in for the rest of your life: exclusive access to the kind of opportunities that are life-changing. Bernie, Isobel, and Skyler aren’t surprised to be nominated to join the club, but they weren’t expecting that scholarship student Tori to be nominated along with them. As the four undergo a harrowing week of events and screening, they’re about to find that someone is keeping a big secret — and someone might be willing to kill to keep it from coming out.

Their Vicious Games by Joelle Wellington (July 25) As a scholarship student at a prestigious prep school, Adina is keenly aware of how hard she has to work to get anywhere in life, and how much harder it is for her achievements to be recognized. Which is why she’s devastated when once mistake costs her her future. She gets one final chance at the future she wants with the Finish, a high-stakes contest for wealth and access…but only once she’s in it does she realize that the stakes if she loses might be more than she’s willing to pay.

Rana Joon and the One and Only Now by Shideh Etaat (July 25) Set in 1996, this book follows Rana Joon, who is not the perfect Iranian American girl her parents expect her to be. She’s someone who smokes pot and loves Tupac. She’s grieving the loss of her best friend, Louie. And she’s got a secret: She likes girls. As she enters a rap contest to honor Louie, Rana has to figure out the best way to memorialize her friend while her family is fighting, and she might be falling in love for the first time.

