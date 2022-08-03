quiet..witches are reading print
No Toil Nor Trouble, Just New Witchy Book Goods

I don’t know about you, but even though I love summer and have no need to see it end quickly, I am always up for some witchy goods that give the feel of Halloween and creepy season. Last year, I pulled together a roundup of witchy book goods that readers fell for, and frankly, I keep favoriting more and more great finds that another roundup was in order. Because really, witches are a year-round thing and we can never go wrong digging up new witchy book goods.

I’ve been in a bit of a malaise the last few weeks…months…and one thing that has helped a little bit is wandering stores online and in person, checking out their spooky offerings. It has definitely helped, and whether or not you’re in the same mental space, I hope these help bring a smile to your face, too.

Find below a roundup of bookish witchy goods. These are perfect for any time of year, and if you jump on ’em now, will get you all set up as fall knocks on the door, too. I’ve not replicated anything from last year’s collection, either. There is just that much cool stuff being created by book lovers who also love all things witchy.

Bookish Witchy Goods for All Year Round

Image of a gray tshirt that says "bookish witch."

Do you consider yourself a bookish witch? Wear the shirt so everyone knows. $25 and up, with color options.

Image of a planchette bookmark with the words "spooky book club."

I always associate ouija with witches, so it’s no shocker to see an (awesome) spooky book club planchette bookmark here. $6 and up.

Image of a candle with a black label. The label reads "circe."

Who else but Circe deserves her own candle? This would make for perfect reading ambiance in your space. $22, with notes of licorice root, sage, and sea air.

Set of three page holders. Each is black, with gold stars and silver moons.

Keep your book open with these fun witchy page holders. $6.

Image of a witch reading a book with shelves behind her. She is drinking tea and a series of descriptions are alongside her, including "has dozens of grimoires" and "uses books as portals."

Pop this book witch print on your wall or in a frame on your bookshelf. $15 and up, depending on the size.

Image of a stack of books with a witch hat on top of them.

A lovely stack with a witch hat. Plop this sticker on your emotional support water bottle. $4.

Image of a white hand holding a big white mug. The image on the mug is modeled after a tarot card called "the reader."

What gives more witchy vibes than a tarot card for readers? I’d drink out of this mug any day. $19 and up.

Image of a stationary set, including envelopes, paper, and adhesive seals featuring a witchy aesthetic.

All witchy folks need a good stationary set. The aesthetic of this one? Absolutely perfect. Get the envelopes, paper, and wax seals for $13.

Image of a white tote bag with books, crystals, and mushrooms on it. It reads "bookish bruja."

Natch, a bookish bruja needs a solid tote bag and this one will do the trick. $30.

Image of three black coasters. Each has witchy images, including a magic 8 ball, a spell book, and a cauldron.

I definitely do not need any more coasters, but this set of witchy bookish coasters may be an exception. $7 each or $15 for all three.

Image of a print on a mantle. The print is black and white. It has a stack of books and says "quiet...the witches are reading."

A witchy twist on the “go away, I’m reading” sign. This is a digital download, so you can make it whatever size you’d like to for whatever space you need it. $8.

Image of a thong-style bookmark featuring a witch hat and gemstones.

This witch hat bookmark will not only keep your place in your current read, but it comes with abalone and blue jade, two excellent gemstones. $18, and you can choose the color of the band.

Image of a black mug with a pink skull, purple bottle, and yellow grimoire image. It reads "bookish soul."

Sweet sips are to be had from this bookish soul mug. $17, with some color options.

simple print that reads "reading is my witchcraft."

Same! This “reading is my witchcraft” print has such a cool retro vibe and you can snag it for $8.

Image of an open book with a yellow bookmark with star cutouts and a dark purple bookmark with moon cutouts.

Whether you’re more a moon witch, a sun witch, or prefer-’em-both witch, these bookmarks are calling your name. $3 each. As of writing, only the sun is available, but bookmark it for restock!

