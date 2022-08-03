No Toil Nor Trouble, Just New Witchy Book Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I don’t know about you, but even though I love summer and have no need to see it end quickly, I am always up for some witchy goods that give the feel of Halloween and creepy season. Last year, I pulled together a roundup of witchy book goods that readers fell for, and frankly, I keep favoriting more and more great finds that another roundup was in order. Because really, witches are a year-round thing and we can never go wrong digging up new witchy book goods.

I’ve been in a bit of a malaise the last few weeks…months…and one thing that has helped a little bit is wandering stores online and in person, checking out their spooky offerings. It has definitely helped, and whether or not you’re in the same mental space, I hope these help bring a smile to your face, too.

Find below a roundup of bookish witchy goods. These are perfect for any time of year, and if you jump on ’em now, will get you all set up as fall knocks on the door, too. I’ve not replicated anything from last year’s collection, either. There is just that much cool stuff being created by book lovers who also love all things witchy.

Of course, once you are done here, you’ll want to mosey over to read some witch romance books, some horror books about witches, and then take this TV witch quiz to find your next witchy read.

Bookish Witchy Goods for All Year Round Do you consider yourself a bookish witch? Wear the shirt so everyone knows. $25 and up, with color options.

I always associate ouija with witches, so it’s no shocker to see an (awesome) spooky book club planchette bookmark here. $6 and up.

Who else but Circe deserves her own candle? This would make for perfect reading ambiance in your space. $22, with notes of licorice root, sage, and sea air.

Keep your book open with these fun witchy page holders. $6.

Pop this book witch print on your wall or in a frame on your bookshelf. $15 and up, depending on the size.

A lovely stack with a witch hat. Plop this sticker on your emotional support water bottle. $4.

What gives more witchy vibes than a tarot card for readers? I’d drink out of this mug any day. $19 and up.

All witchy folks need a good stationary set. The aesthetic of this one? Absolutely perfect. Get the envelopes, paper, and wax seals for $13.

Natch, a bookish bruja needs a solid tote bag and this one will do the trick. $30.

I definitely do not need any more coasters, but this set of witchy bookish coasters may be an exception. $7 each or $15 for all three.

A witchy twist on the “go away, I’m reading” sign. This is a digital download, so you can make it whatever size you’d like to for whatever space you need it. $8.

This witch hat bookmark will not only keep your place in your current read, but it comes with abalone and blue jade, two excellent gemstones. $18, and you can choose the color of the band.

Sweet sips are to be had from this bookish soul mug. $17, with some color options.

Same! This “reading is my witchcraft” print has such a cool retro vibe and you can snag it for $8.