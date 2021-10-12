8 New Witchy Audiobooks

This is the fourth and final book in The Practical Magic series. I won’t lie, with every book that has come out in this series, I have found myself wondering if that part was needed. Every time I read each new release, though, all I have wanted is more. So, it breaks my heart a little that this will be the last we get to see of the Owens family.

The Owens family is cursed in matters of love. This is a curse that goes back 300 years, when their ancestor Maria Owens first dabbled in the forbidden art. Now that their aunt Jet Owens has sighted the death watch beetle and only has seven days to live, the family decides to do something about the curse once and for all. As this journey takes them from Paris to London to the English countryside, secrets come to the surface and all the Owenses have to decide between love and legacy once and for all. Jennifer Ehle, skilled at bringing magic on-page to life, is the perfect narrator to see off this conclusion.