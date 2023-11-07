a cropped cover of The Christmas Swap showing an illustration of two women wearing sweaters kissing
News

42 New Winter Holiday Romances To Read Before 2023 Ends

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

It’s November, and according to the retail calendar, that means it’s practically Christmas. There are some other winter holidays that are coming up sooner — Diwali is in just a few days, and Hannukah starts December 7th. In any case, like shopping malls, publishing likes to start celebrating early. You need those books on the shelf ready for when the holiday reading mood strikes!

As we put away our Halloween horror books, the natural successor is the holiday romance novel. Winter holidays invite coziness and comfort as we wait out the shortest days and coldest temperatures of the year (at least in the northern hemisphere). What better way to tap into nostalgia and coziness than a themed romance novel? There’s a reason there are so many holiday romance movies every year!

If you’re ready to start building your winter holiday TBR, Goodreads has you covered with a list of 42 new holiday romance novels out in 2023. It’s heavy on the Christmas stories, but there are some Diwali and Hannukah romances included, too. Here are some highlights from the list.

New Winter Holiday Romance Novels Out in 2023

the cover of Sleepless in Dubai

A Holly Jolly Ever After by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone

Sleepless in Dubai by Sajni Patel

Three Holidays and a Wedding by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley

Time to Shine by Rachel Reid

Wrapped with a Beau by Lillie Vale

The Christmas Swap by Talia Samuels

It’s a Fabulous Life by Kelly Farmer

the cover of The Christmas Swap

You Make It Feel Like Christmas by Toni Shiloh

Clued in Christmas by Mia Heintzelman

Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello

Christmas at Corgi Cove by Annie England Noblin

Eight Dates and Nights by Betsy Aldredge

For all 42 new winter holiday romances — plus winter holiday mysteries — check out the full list on Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream