42 New Winter Holiday Romances To Read Before 2023 Ends
It’s November, and according to the retail calendar, that means it’s practically Christmas. There are some other winter holidays that are coming up sooner — Diwali is in just a few days, and Hannukah starts December 7th. In any case, like shopping malls, publishing likes to start celebrating early. You need those books on the shelf ready for when the holiday reading mood strikes!
As we put away our Halloween horror books, the natural successor is the holiday romance novel. Winter holidays invite coziness and comfort as we wait out the shortest days and coldest temperatures of the year (at least in the northern hemisphere). What better way to tap into nostalgia and coziness than a themed romance novel? There’s a reason there are so many holiday romance movies every year!
If you’re ready to start building your winter holiday TBR, Goodreads has you covered with a list of 42 new holiday romance novels out in 2023. It’s heavy on the Christmas stories, but there are some Diwali and Hannukah romances included, too. Here are some highlights from the list.
New Winter Holiday Romance Novels Out in 2023
A Holly Jolly Ever After by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Sleepless in Dubai by Sajni Patel
Three Holidays and a Wedding by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley
Time to Shine by Rachel Reid
Wrapped with a Beau by Lillie Vale
The Christmas Swap by Talia Samuels
It’s a Fabulous Life by Kelly Farmer
You Make It Feel Like Christmas by Toni Shiloh
Clued in Christmas by Mia Heintzelman
Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello
Christmas at Corgi Cove by Annie England Noblin
Eight Dates and Nights by Betsy Aldredge
For all 42 new winter holiday romances — plus winter holiday mysteries — check out the full list on Goodreads.
