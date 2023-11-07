42 New Winter Holiday Romances To Read Before 2023 Ends

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s November, and according to the retail calendar, that means it’s practically Christmas. There are some other winter holidays that are coming up sooner — Diwali is in just a few days, and Hannukah starts December 7th. In any case, like shopping malls, publishing likes to start celebrating early. You need those books on the shelf ready for when the holiday reading mood strikes!

As we put away our Halloween horror books, the natural successor is the holiday romance novel. Winter holidays invite coziness and comfort as we wait out the shortest days and coldest temperatures of the year (at least in the northern hemisphere). What better way to tap into nostalgia and coziness than a themed romance novel? There’s a reason there are so many holiday romance movies every year!

If you’re ready to start building your winter holiday TBR, Goodreads has you covered with a list of 42 new holiday romance novels out in 2023. It’s heavy on the Christmas stories, but there are some Diwali and Hannukah romances included, too. Here are some highlights from the list.