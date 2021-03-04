Set in the French Alps, this compelling locked-room thriller centers on five friends who reunite at a remote mountaintop ski resort after more than ten years apart. Once they arrive, they quickly realize the resort is deserted. What awaits is a game meant to remind them of the sixth member of their group, who vanished years ago. Alternating between the present and a decade prior, this buzzy debut is filled with suspense and thrills that will keep you reading long into the night.