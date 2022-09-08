This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finally, September is here and you know what that means? Fall is about to start, Halloween season is around the corner — and most importantly, it’s time to take a look at some of the new books that are out this month! I have to confess, I don’t particularly love September: I’m more of an October and November gal. But with the new sci-fi and fantasy releases out this month I’m very excited. So if you love these genres like me, wait till you see all of the new SFF releases out in September!

That’s why we’re here today: to take a look at some of the new SFF releases out this month, ranging from middle grade to adult. Of course, there are many more sci-fi and fantasy books out in September. But I chose these nine because they’re absolute must-reads that should be on your radar. Whether you want more kick-ass adventures from our favorite space necromancers, a romantic historical fantasy, or you want to get your Halloween vibes on with witchy magic and vampires, there’s a book for you on this list.

But without further ado, get your TBRs ready, and let’s dive into these nine new SFF releases out in September!

September Adult Science Fiction & Fantasy Nona the Ninth (The Locked Tomb Series #3) by Tamsyn Muir (September 13) I’ve got great news for all of you Locked Tomb fans. We don’t have to wait anymore to read more adventures from our favorite necromancers! Nona the Ninth is finally out this month, expanding this planned trilogy into a four book series. The story introduces a new character named Nona — a seemingly normal girl who one day wakes up in a stranger’s body. Her city is falling to pieces around her, and its leaders want Nona to be their weapon against the Nine Houses. She doesn’t want to fight, but she’d do it for Camilla, Palamedes, and Pyrrha. To complicate things even further, Nona keeps dreaming of a woman with a skull-painted face.

Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott (September 13) The next SFF release out in September is for all of you dark fantasy fans! Inspired by Eastern European folklore, Thistlefoot retells the legend of Baba Yaga. The story begins with the Yaga siblings Bellatine and Isaac. They were estranged since childhood, but now the promise of a big, mysterious inheritance has brought them together. Bellatine and Isaac have inherited Thistlefoot — a sentient house that stands on chicken legs. It came to the U.S. from Russia, but it wasn’t alone. The Longshadow Man is on their trail, and he won’t stop until he finds the Yaga siblings.

The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang (September 27) Neon Yang’s first full-length novel is out this month, and it promises to be an action-packed space opera that reimagines the story of Joan of Arc! The Genesis of Misery follows Misery Nomaki, a nobody from a mining planet. They possess the powers of a saint, an ability that can lead to voidmadness. Misery hides their powers, praying they don’t have it either. But their life takes a turn when they hear the voice of an angel, which leads Misery to the center of the Empire and a war between two opposing and dangerous factions.

September YA Science Fiction & Fantasy The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas (September 6) The next SFF release out in September is by none other than Aiden Thomas! This is the first book in their new YA fantasy duology — and it’s inspired by Mexican mythology. The Sunbearer Trials follows a semidiós named Teo who is chosen to compete in The Sunbearer Trials. The winner of these trials is going to help spread light across the kingdom to keep the Obsidian gods at bay. But the loser will be sacrificed, so there’s a one-in-ten chance Teo might die. With all the powerful and better trained competitors, the odds are stacked against him in this battle for survival.

Monsters Born and Made by Tanvi Berwah (September 6) Let’s move on to a dystopian sci-fi that has traces of South Asian-inspired fantasy! Monsters Born and Made follows the story of 16-year-old Koral. Her family sells maristags for the elite’s chariot tournament. But this year, Koral fails to catch a maristag. Add to that her sister’s worsening illness and her family’s lack of money and you get a girl that will do anything to cheat her way into the deadly championship — and win it. To make things even more complicated, a rebellion is brewing against the elite, and Koral will be forced to choose between her life and her sister’s.

Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland (September 20) Justina Ireland is back with another SFF release out in September! Rust in the Root is a historical fantasy set in 1937, in a U.S. divided by those who can wield magic and those who can’t — especially since most want Mechomancy (or industry and technology) to be the country’s new driving force. Laura doesn’t agree, but has no choice but to work for a government agency that’s trying to make Mechomancy thrive. There she meets another mage known as The Skylark, and the two embark on a mission to fix the Blight that turned their world upside down.

September Middle Grade Science Fiction & Fantasy Serwa Boateng’s Guide to Vampire Hunting by Roseanne A. Brown (September 6) September is a great month for new paranormal, witchy, reads in the middle grade department! Starting with Serwa Boateng’s Guide to Vampire Hunting, which is inspired by Ghanaian folklore and follows 12-year-old Serwa. She comes from a family of slayers, who are charged with hunting fireflies. Let me explain, fireflies are actually adze — shapeshifting vampires. Serwa is the best hunter her age, but she’s left behind with her weird aunt when a witch attacks her family. She’s just getting used to being a “normal” girl when an adze infiltrates her school.

The Gingerbread Witch by Alexandra Overy (September 13) The next SFF release out in September is this adorable, heartwarming, and witchy story that reimagines a classic fantasy story! The Gingerbread Witch follows Maud, a girl made of gingerbread who wants nothing more than to be as magical as Mother Agatha. One day, the two fight and Maud leaves — only to return and learn that two witch hunters named Hansel & Gretel have pushed Agatha into the oven. In order to save herself, Agatha, and the other gingerbread creations, Maud embarks on a quest to find the First Witch’s Spellbook.

The Vanquishers by Kalynn Bayron (September 20) Last but certainly not least, we have more vampires in store! October here I come. The Vanquishers follows Malika “Boog” Wilson and her best friends. Their parents were all Vanquishers, and helped get rid of vampires decades ago. But Boog’s parents don’t believe these undead are really gone, so they train their daughter to fight them — much to her embarrassment. Everything changes when one of Boog’s friends goes missing. Was it a vampire or just their creepy school counselor? Either way, it might be time for the Vanquishers to return.

Don’t forget to check out our podcast SFF Yeah! for more recs. You can also take a dive into our SFF Archives for quizzes, lists, and all kinds of fun bookish content.