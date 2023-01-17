Meet the New Words Added to the Official Scrabble Dictionary

The Scrabble dictionary has been updated for the first time since 2018, and it includes 500 new words — though Scrabble won’t reveal what every one is, telling players to hunt through the new dictionary to find them all. They’ve also removed several hundred slurs and other offensive words, so that they can’t be played in official tournaments.

Some of the new words reflect changes in technology and culture since the last update, including “torrenting”, “doxxed”, “subtweet”, “pageview”, “unsub”, “stan”, and “vaxxed”.

Others are slang words that will have some word nerds cringing, like “embiggen”, “verbed”, “bae”, “thingies”, “adorbs”, “swole”, and “folx”. Alongside slang words and new words, there are also some older ones that have just entered the dictionary, like “yeehaw” and “dumpster” — previously a trademarked word.

There’s a whole cornucopia of food words that have been entered, too, including dishes from around the world. Some include “guac”, “horchata”, “queso”, “zaatar”, and “matcha”. Some fun new additions are words about words like “grawlix”, a series of symbols like @#$%&! used to represent swearing, and “eggcorn”, which is a word or phrase created by mishearing the correct term.

A couple other notable new Scrabble words are "fauxhawk" (which will score you quite a few points), "jedi", "zoomer", and "zonkey" (a cross between a donkey and zebra).