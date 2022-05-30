10 of the Best Romance Novels Out in June

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to summer! Traditionally high season for romance, although honestly, I’m just as happy reading a romance novel in winter, snuggled under a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate, letting a good love story warm me up from the inside. That said, there are few pleasures like the pleasure of lying on a towel, my feet in the sand, the smell of suncream in the air, and a good book in my hand — the positive vibes of the story matching the positive vibe of my mood.

This month’s crop of new releases in romance has enough to delight any reader, whether you have sand between your toes or you’re hiding inside in the air conditioning. For Gilmore Girls fans, there’s a small town love story. If you like reality TV, you’ve got a couple of options of books set in that world, both of them food based. If, like me, you’ll read anything with Hollywood vibes, you’ll find two books on this list that’ll have you reaching for that preorder button. Following your dreams — and what happens when they don’t come true — is the theme of a few of these, too. Plus, we have shenanigans in historical fiction, some Royal romance, and that eternal question: what, exactly, is a soulmate?

As Seen on TV by Meredith Schorr (June 7) Are you a fan of Hallmark movies? Journalist Adina Gellar is, but she’s disappointed to find that the small town where she’s been sent to investigate a dodgy company is nothing like those movies. There is a handsome man, but he works for that very same dodgy company, so nothing can happen… right?

The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian (June 7) If you’re looking for a fun road trip-style adventure set in Georgian England, don’t miss this one! A woman who has just shot her husband goes on the run with a highwayman, and there’s drinking, pickpocketing, and all kinds of shenanigans. Plus, cats! Also cats.

Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan (June 7) After Nora’s marriage collapses, she turns her story into the best romance script she’s ever written. Her luck is about to turn: not only does it get bought for big bucks, it’s also being shot on location at her house, and a former Sexiest Man Alive is cast to play the male lead. And when shooting wraps, he asks to stay…

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Meant to Be Mine by Hannah Orenstein (June 14) Do you believe in soulmates? Edie Meyer does. How could she not? Her grandmother met hers exactly when a vision had told her she would, and she’s promised Edie she’ll meet her own on June 24, 2022. So when a handsome musician sits beside her on a plane, she has no doubt that he’s the one.

How to Fake it in Hollywood by Ava Wilder (June 14) Fake dating? Movie stars? Sign me up for this one. Grey and Ethan both need some publicity to give fresh juice to their screen careers, and what better than a romance? What’s trickier, though, is whether they can let their guards down and be real with each other…

Fake it Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley (June 21) This fake dating romance has something for everyone — whether you’re into reality TV, American football, or cupcake baking, you’ll enjoy this story of finding love while saving a bakery.

On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi (June 21) Angela Appiah is on track for the perfect life with a great boyfriend and wonderful friends, and making her Ghanaian American parents proud with her burgeoning medical career. But when all of those things go wrong and she falls for a guy who’s the opposite of what she thinks she should be attracted to, she has to figure out what it is that she really wants.

Good Morning, Love by Ashley M. Coleman (June 21) Carlisa Henton is working hard at getting her musical career off the ground in New York City, working a desk job to pay her rent and balancing her life as well as she can. When she meets Tau Anderson, who’s starting to make it in the R&B world, that carefully built world is upended.

American Royalty by Tracey Livesay (June 28) A prince who falls for an American girl deemed unsuitable by the palace? Hmm, where have we heard that before? In this take on the definitely fictional trope, the prince falls in love with a very dangerously risqué rapper. Can they defy the odds and make it?

The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett (June 28) Amy hired former reality TV show finalist Sophie in the hopes that her profile would help save her flagging restaurant. But Sophie isn’t into the whole limelight thing; she’s focused on her culinary career and on ignoring how attracted she is to her boss. So when a new reality TV show opportunity comes along, tough decisions need to be made.

Need more romance in your life? Check out 8 New Romance Novels You’ll Fall in Love With in 2022 and The Next 12 Books Like the Love Hypothesis.