Silvana Reyes is a Mexican book blogger. She enjoys all types of sub-genres, but loves a good love story. Romance fiction is her heart and joy and you might find her screaming about book releases on her Twitter account. View All posts by Silvana Reyes Lopez

You know how this goes. New month…new book releases. For October, the spooky season is upon us, but you’ll be able to see in this list that we have a wide variety of different books publishing during this month, from holiday romances to high-heat sports romances.

October is a big month for the romance genre. So many authors are coming back with anticipated sequels, new stories altogether, or even re-releases. And I have added some of them here! You’ll be able to find stories set in summer camps, during snowstorms, with characters that are pretending to have amnesia or spouses that are currently going through a bumpy moment. The romance genre has it all, and it’s clear when we look at them compiled together, all in one list.

I wish I could add all the books that are publishing this month, but unfortunately, it’s simply not possible. Narrowing them down to 12 anticipated October romance books was hard, but here they are!

Wildfire by Hannah Grace Next in the Maple Hills series is Wildfire, the sequel to best-seller Icebreaker. If you’re a fan of college romance novels, Grace’s titles are the perfect books for you. In Wildfire, we meet Aurora and Russ, who had a one-night stand at a party after the school year ended. They never expected to bump into each other again at summer camp, where they signed up to be camp counselors. With a “no staff fraternizing” rule in place, Aurora and Russ must fight the steaming flames between them.

10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall Powerhouse Alexis Hall makes a fantastic return with 10 Things That Never Happened, a bonkers rom-com about a man who fakes having amnesia after fearing he is going to get fired from his job. Of course, nothing goes as planned because Sam realizes that his boss has a softer side, and continuing this lie is becoming harder to do when the two of them grow closer.

Better Hate Than Never by Chloe Liese Another author blessing us with a sequel this year is Chloe Liese. The Wilmot sisters are back, and this book stars the one and only Katerina Wilmot, who has her work cut out for her when she begins to fall for her childhood nemesis. While Two Wrongs Make a Right was a Much Ado About Nothing reimagination, Better Hate Than Never is inspired by Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

Friends Don’t Fall in Love by Erin Hahn Can friends be only friends? Or are they bound to fall in love every single time? Erin Hahn explores the fan-favorite friends-to-lovers trope in her new novel, Friends Don’t Fall in Love. Even though the title explicitly says that “friends don’t fall in love,” the truth is that in this romance novel…they kinda do. Lorelai Jones had it all: the music career and the superstar fiancé. Until everything came crashing down. Five years later, she calls up her former fiancé’s bandmate and her dear friend, Craig, who is going to help her get the comeback she has always deserved. Very important: They write songs for each other!

Snowed in For Christmas by Jaqueline Snowe Snowed In for Christmas is a Winter Wonderland of a book! This entertaining and enchanting holiday romance will sweep you off your feet from the very first page. Sorority mom Becca is alone for the holidays in a big sorority house. When a snowstorm arrives in town, she didn’t expect it to be…that terrifying. But then, the power goes out, and she is left to fend for herself. Unless she accepts the grumpy football coach’s offer to stay safe together.

Curveball by EJ Blaise Not much is known about Curveball, the third title in The Sun Valley series, but what I do know is that it’s a romance about a single mom and her son’s baseball coach. There’s a little bit of one-night stands, accidental pregnancies, and all-around cuteness overload. I’m positive this book is going to be on the “best books of 2023” lists for many. I also highly recommend checking out Unexpected and Bide first, though they all can be read as standalones.

Funny Feelings by Tarah DeWitt Tarah DeWitt makes her traditional debut with Funny Feelings, a story about a stand-up comedian who wants to make it big. While Funny Feelings was originally published last year, DeWitt got picked up by St. Martin’s Griffin earlier this year, and now the imprint is not only publishing this title but also her other books, Rootbound and The Co-op, as well. Funny Feelings is the book to read during this season!

King of Greed by Ana Huang Huang returns to her Kings of Sin series with an anticipated release that every reader of hers has been waiting for. The story of Dominic and Alessandra Davenport has been very much present since the start of the series. We have been captivated by the enigmatic and rich spouses who have been going through a rough patch in their marriage. Well, in King of Greed, we’re about to find out if their happily ever after is something achievable.

The Worst Kind of Promise by Celeste Briars This is a gripping hockey romance where a secret relationship takes center stage. The Worst Kind of Promise is a book you totally need to have in your TBR! In this anticipated release, we follow the lives of Faye and Kit, whose lives are connected by one single person: Faye’s brother. Kit is Faye’s brother’s best friend, so that makes Faye someone Kit definitely shouldn’t want. But the heart wants what it wants, and when the two of them embark on a summer romance, things get muddy and very complicated.

The Marquis Who Mustn’t by Courtney Milan It’s not an exaggeration when I say everyone and their mother have been waiting for Courtney Milan’s second book in this series. If you’re familiar with her craft, you know that she always provides page-turning stories, touching moments, inspiring characters, and enchanting romances. The Marquis Who Mustn’t is a historical romance about two people who decide to pretend to be engaged.

The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon I couldn’t leave this list without including a fantasy romance! And let me tell you all about The Hurricane Wars, a novel everyone has been waiting for. Debut author Thea Guanzon introduces The Hurricane Wars series with this first novel, where we’ll meet Talasyn, who wields light magic, and Prince Alaric, who controls the shadows. Opposites in every sense of the word, yet they can’t help but join forces when a more sinister threat comes knocking on their doors.

Tempted by the Bollywood Star by Sophia Singh Sasson One thing you can always expect when a new month arrives is a Harlequin book. They have different categories to choose from, and there’s surely a book for everyone in their line-up. Tempted by the Bollywood Star belongs in Harlequin Desire, which means that you’ll get a luxurious world filled with stars, celebrities, and tycoons. Tempted by the Bollywood Star follows Bollywood star Saira, who just signed up for a new show only to find out that the producer is the woman she left behind — her biggest regret — Mia.

Find more new releases in the magical New Releases Index, a carefully curated place created by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date. Isn’t that wonderful?