Read These New Romance Releases Out in February 2023

It’s that time again! Are you a reader who feverishly anticipated new books? Who can’t wait to own these newly released novels in ebooks, paperbacks, hardcovers, and special editions, and put them on your shelves? And to immerse yourself into a whole new story with characters you have wanted to meet for a long time? Oh, you’re like me. Good thing that, for every month, we get a massive quantity of new book releases to enjoy. In the case of February, it’s only fitting to share a list with some romance book titles that release in the month of friendship and love.

When it comes to book releases, there are different types. You can anticipate a sequel, maybe. But you can also anticipate a debut novel you’ve been hearing about for months. Then there are re-releases of well-loved books with brand-new covers that you cannot wait to have in your hands once again! Every time we get a new book release, we only hope it brings joy and warmth into our lives. And these next romance novels hopefully work like that for you.

Things We Hide From the Light by Lucy Score Lucy Score returns after a fantastic release that took the world by storm. Things We Never Got Over, the first in the Knockemout series, was originally self-published but was later acquired by Bloom Books. And one October afternoon, we found out that it hit the NYT bestseller list! So, it’s not a surprise a lot of readers are awaiting the sequel, Things We Hide from the Light. This time around is Nash Morgan’s time to shine. And he’s about to find his match in his new next-door neighbor Lina.

Take the Lead by Alexis Daria With a brand new cover, Take the Lead is taking center stage. This novel was first published in 2017, but it’s making a dazzling return with a whole new look! If you love reality TV competitions, you’re going to adore Daria’s romance. It follows Gina Morales, who wants to make it big. She is confident that her newest dancing partner, the star of an Alaskan wilderness show, is the one who will take her to victory.

Radiant Sin by Katee Robert If you have followed the Dark Olympus series, you’ve been anticipating the fourth book, Radiant Sin. You’ve met Hades, Persephone, Psyche, Eros, Achilles, Patroclus, and Helen. Now it’s time to meet Cassandra and Apollo! There’s no one who Apollo trusts more than Cassandra. That’s why he asks her to go undercover as his plus-one at a week-long party hosted by a dangerous new power player. But what started as pretending soon turns into something more…exciting!

Just My Type by Falon Ballard Falon Ballard easily made us fall in love with her debut novel, Lease on Love. Now, she’s back in our bookish lives with Just My Type, a romantic comedy about a journalist who has to compete with her high school sweetheart (now ex) for a coveted columnist spot at her workplace! For second-chance romance fans, this book will hit the right spots for you.

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest If you’re a huge fan of Kristina Forest’s YA books, you’re going to love this. She’s publishing her first adult romance this month! The Neighbor Favor follows a shy bookworm who finds a friend when she connects with her favorite fantasy author. Until he stops replying. Months later, Lily is seeking a date for her sister’s wedding, and who better to help her find someone than her new charming neighbor, Nick? But what she doesn’t know is that Nick is the author who ghosted her.

Ruby Spencer’s Whisky Year by Rochelle Bilow This charming romance novel is going to make you want to travel to the Scottish Highlands immediately. In Bilow’s debut novel, you’ll find yourself falling madly in love with the story of a woman who decides to move to a tiny village in the Scottish Highlands to write a cookbook. And what if she also falls for a handsome Scottish guy? That’s always a plus!

Falling in Love on Sweetwater Lane by Belle Calhoune Small-town romances always provide. You not only get a swoony love story, but also found family, community, and entertaining events surrounding the small town. Falling in Love on Sweetwater Lane is the story of veterinarian Harlow Jones, who moves to a small town for a year even though she dislikes small towns very much so. But when she encounters the handsome single dad who saves her after her car slides off the road, maybe this specific small town can grow on her.

For Her Consideration by Amy Spalding Love celebrity romances? For Her Consideration is the book of your dreams. It follows an aspiring LA screenwriter who, after a heartbreaking breakup, decides to ghost everyone she knows. But then, she meets a bossy and dazzling movie star, and Nina’s life suddenly changes. Sometimes you need a little bit of push from someone else to take that step toward your dreams! And Ari happens to be someone who Nina might welcome into her lonely life.

Powerless by Elsie Silver Look, Elsie Silver is one author I won’t ever stop reading. Powerless is the third book in the Chestnut Springs series — and if you still haven’t read the previous two, Flawless and Heartless, you better do it right now. Powerless features hockey heartthrob Jasper Gervais, one character we all have been waiting for to get his happily ever after. It’s his time to shine, and he’s finally ready to make his childhood best friend fall in love with him! Or is this already a mutual love? You’ll have to read and find out.

Our Ride to Forever by Julie Olivia The Honeywood series is one romance series you have to read. Julie Olivia is continuing her series with Our Ride to Forever, the third book, featuring two very well-loved characters, Orson and Theo! A marriage that started for convenience (he needs her insurance and she needs his tax break) soon turns into something they would have never expected. Now, seven months later, Theo has lost her apartment and has no place where to live. Good thing she has a husband with a heart of gold. And he has a spare bedroom.

Isha, Unscripted by Sajni Patel Are you the black sheep of your family? Isha Patel can relate to that. Her parents love to remind her that she doesn’t have the “right” career or a “prestigious” degree to have a bright future. What she thought might be a breakthrough in her dream career, unfortunately, it doesn’t go as planned. But instead of giving up on her dreams, she decides to chase THE Matthew McConaughey to pitch him her new script. But chasing him is harder than it sounds! She might need a drink or two…and the help of the cutest bartender she’s ever seen.

InstaLove by Danielle Allen I have a soft spot for books set inside a dating show. Danielle Allen’s newest release is all about that and more. After being betrayed by her best friend and boyfriend, our protagonist finds that trust is not something easily earned. Wine drunk and fresh off the heels of a terrible date, she decides to sign up to be part of the hit TV show InstaLove. Now, she’s engaged to a man she has never met.

