10 of the Best Romance Novels Coming Out in August 2022

Where I’m from, August is too hot and dry to do much of anything besides go swimming during the day and venture outside to read in the cooler evening weather. But I don’t mind it too much. Few things are as relaxing to me as a summer evening spent with a comforting book, and romance novels are perfect for when that comfort read craving strikes.

This August, the hard part will be choosing which book to read first. So many wonderful romance books are coming out soon! From debut reads to latest installments in well-loved series, there’s plenty to check out from the library or look for at your local bookstore.

Read on to discover 10 of the most anticipated romance books coming out in August 2022. Each one is organized by release date so you know when you’ll be able to find it.

If you’re not sure what sub-genre you’re in the mood for, you have plenty to choose from there as well. Contemporary, historical, fantasy, gothic, and paranormal romance books are all included in this month’s round-up.

The Hookup Plan (The Boyfriend Project #3) by Farrah Rochon (August 2) When pediatric surgeon London Kelley runs into her nemesis Drew Sullivan at their high school reunion, she doesn’t expect it to end in a hookup. Nor did she expect to have so much physical chemistry with Drew. But when she discovers that Drew is back in town to decide whether the hospital she works at will be closed, she questions whether their casual relationship can end happily.

Husband Material (London Calling #2) by Alexis Hall (August 2) In the sequel to Boyfriend Material, Luc and Oliver find themselves surrounded by weddings — four of them, in fact. All the wedding talk makes Luc wonder if it’s the right time for him to pop the question, too. In a summer filled with highs and lows, Oliver and Luc grow even closer than before and decide whether to start a new chapter in their relationship.

Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim (August 16) After moving to Toronto, Sophie Go’s reputation as a matchmaker is ruined when others discover that she never went to matchmaking school. While looking for clients, Sophie meets a group of elderly Chinese bachelors who call themselves the “Old Ducks” because they never married. When they hire her to help them find love, she searches for their potential matches while finding her own slow burn romance along the way.

Love in the Time of Serial Killers by Alicia Thompson (August 16) True crime lover Phoebe Walsh is completing her PhD dissertation on an analysis of the genre. But writing it is a challenge for her, as she’s also coping with complicated grief after her estranged father dies. When she becomes fascinated with her neighbor Sam Dennings, whose strange habits make her wonder if he himself is a serial killer, she gets to know him. Soon, she discovers something even scarier: she might just be falling in love.

To Catch a Raven (Women Who Dare #3) by Beverly Jenkins (August 23) Grifter Raven Moreaux is tasked by the U.S. government with going undercover to reclaim the Declaration of Independence, which was stolen. What she does not expect is to have real chemistry with Braxton Steele, who is disguised as her husband. In addition to recovering the Declaration of Independence, the two must navigate their growing love for each other.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (August 23) Mika Moon is a witch, but she’s always been taught to suppress her powers as much as possible. Social media, where she has an account posting “pretend” videos of her using her magic, is her only outlet to be herself. But when a man following her account messages her and asks if she’d be willing to tutor three magical children, she moves to the mysterious Nowhere House on the British countryside. In addition to tutoring the witches, she grows close with a grouchy (and handsome) librarian named Jamie.

Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood (August 23) When NASA hires Bee Königswasser to lead a neuroengineering project, she’s thrilled to have finally reached her dreams — even if she does have to co-lead with her grad school nemesis, Levi Ward. But after Levi becomes her unexpected ally when the project doesn’t go as planned, Bee wonders if it’s not too late for them to become friends… or something more.

In the Event of Love (Fern Falls #1) by Courtney Kae (August 30) Returning to her hometown after seven years away, Morgan Ross is hoping to rebuild her career as an event planner. When she runs into her former best friend (and crush) Rachel Reed, Morgan plans a fundraiser to prevent Rachel’s family tree farm from closing — even if it comes at the risk of long-buried feelings resurfacing.

A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers (August 30) Part locked room mystery and part enemies-to-lovers romance, A Dreadful Splendor follows con artist Genevieve Thompson, who is jailed for posing as a spiritualist. When she is offered freedom in exchange for holding a séance for a grieving Lord, Mr. Pemberton, she agrees. But Mr. Pemberton is certain that his fiancee was murdered. And as unexplainable incidents begin to occur at his manor, Genevieve increasingly suspects the place to be haunted.

Pack of Lies (Monster Hunt #1) by Charlie Adhara (August 30) Queer paranormal romance fans won’t want to miss this series starter. Julian Doran is an amateur investigator who visits Maudit Falls, North Carolina in the hopes of finding his missing brother. When he meets the enigmatic retreat manager Eli Smith, Julian is drawn to Eli and the secrets that surround him. But secrets can be deadly in Maudit Falls, especially when someone goes searching for them.

