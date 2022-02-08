8 New Romance Novels You’ll Fall in Love with in 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A new year has officially arrived, and that means there are plenty of exciting new book releases to look forward to. A whole slew of anticipated new titles across all genres set to hit shelves in the coming days — and romance is no exception. Fans of the genre will have no shortage of intriguing options to pick up over the course of the next few months. The following selection of upcoming releases includes not only a range of anticipated releases from favorite returning authors, but also a few compelling debut novels from some talented new voices.

With so many great soon-to-be-released titles to choose from, you are bound to find something that suits your interest, from a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet to a beautiful and stirring story about moving on and finding new love after tragedy. Regardless of which type of romance you prefer, these captivating new novels all deliver charming and heartfelt love stories that are sure to keep you glued to the page.

So break out your TBR list, and read on to make note of some of the best romance novels that you definitely won’t want to miss out on in 2022.

Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn In Blackburn’s witty and feel-good novel, Yinka is a thirty-something British Nigerian woman who has a successful career and great friends, but is constantly fielding only one question from her Nigerian mother and aunts: “Where is your huzband?” When her cousin gets engaged, Yinka sets out to find a date for the wedding, with some help from her best friend — but what she soon realizes is that the person she really need to find is herself. Warm and full of heart, Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? is a relatable meditation on friendship, family, and self-acceptance

Ramón and Julieta by Alana Quintana Albertson Albertson puts a modern and fresh take on Romeo and Juliet in this novel about two people who meet and instantly hit it off during a Day of the Dead party. What Julieta soon discovers is that the handsome mystery man she met on that romantic night is the new landlord that could put her fledgling taqueria out of business. The duo soon finds themselves on opposite ends of a food rivalry that could end their relationship before it even starts.

One Night on the Island by Josie Silver (February 15) As she approaches her 30th birthday, Cleo Wilde decides to book a solo trip to a small Irish island in hopes of finding the next right step for her career. She’s less than thrilled when she learns she has to share her remote one-room cabin with Mack Sullivan, who is traveling to to Ireland from the states in an attempt to trace his roots. Immediately, the unlikely pair get off to a rocky start — but as time goes on, they realize they don’t mind each other’s company as much as they thought.

I’m So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson (February 22) When Kian Andrews gets an urgent text from his ex-boyfriend, Hudson, after months of no communication, he thinks maybe he’ll get an apology. Instead, Hudson asks him for a favor: pretend to be his boyfriend while his parents are in town. However, things don’t go exactly as planned, and suddenly, Kian finds himself getting roped into attending the wedding of the season as Hudson’s plus one.

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez (April 19) Alexis comes from a long line of surgeons and loves her job as an emergency room doctor in a major city. But her world gets turned upside down when she visits a small town and falls in love with Daniel, a carpenter whose 10 years younger than her. She soon finds herself facing a major decision: stay with Daniel in a town that’s quickly growing on her or return to the city and the job that will allow her to do more good.

Book Lovers by Emily Henry (May 3) Though Nora Stephens’s life is all about books, she’s never considered herself the heroine type. Still, she reluctantly agrees to go to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, for a month at the request of her sister, Libby, who dreams of a small town transformation for Nora. But instead of enjoying her getaway, Nora finds herself continuously thrown together with Charlie, a bookish editor from the city whom she’s never exactly gotten along with. Cleverly crafted and full of wit, Book Lovers delivers all the funny banter and effortless charm readers have come to expect from Emily Henry.

Husband Material by Alexis Hall (August 2) In this highly anticipated romantic sequel to Boyfriend Material, Luc and Oliver are happily together, but it feels like everyone around them is getting married. As Luc faces mounting pressure to propose, he and Oliver must navigate four weddings and a funeral, contemplating their future along the way.

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi (May 24) Five years after the accident that killed the love of her life, Feyi is slowly starting to move on. An artist, Feyi has opened her own studio, moved into with a new apartment with her best friend, and started easing back into the dating scene. As she finds new romance, she struggles to navigate the grief of her past while also learning to embrace her future. Amazon Studios is already adapting the moving and deeply heartfelt romance novel for the screen, with Emezi as executive producer.

For more of the best new books to look forward to this year, check out the most highly anticipated releases of 2022.