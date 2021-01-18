New Romance Books You Might’ve Missed in 2020

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Another year means another great landslide of swoon-worthy romance novels that you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP, but what about the ones you missed last year? If you’re a big-time romance reader, you might already know about 2020’s new Jasmine Guillory and Sarah MacLean books hitting shelves, but here are 10 more great new romance books that came out in 2020 that you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out on!

If I Never Met You by Mhairi McFarlane Laurie is devastated when her partner breaks up with her, and what’s worse is that they work at the same law firm, and she sees him every day…and is one of the first to hear that his new girlfriend is pregnant. Laurie needs a new boyfriend, like, yesterday. Then she’s trapped in an elevator with Jamie, the office playboy. A plan hatches, and as the two enter into a fake relationship with specific goals and an end date in mind, Laurie finds it’s a lot of fun—but she definitely can’t fall for him for real!

Girl Gone Viral by Alisha Rai It was just an innocent, pleasant conversation between two strangers, but when Katrina discovers that her exchange with a guy at a coffee shop was live-tweeted and has gone viral, suddenly everyone is looking for her and shipping her with a perfect stranger. This is no good, as Katrina is still recovering from a traumatic past and doesn’t want to be found. Enter her bodyguard, who offers his family farm as a refuge. It’s there that Katrina discovers that maybe love isn’t so far out of reach.

Beach Read by Emily Henry Augustus and January are both novelists, but they couldn’t be more different. He writes literary fiction, she writes romances. Both are stuck in a rut and each other’s neighbors for the summer, and so they make a pact that they’ll change up their writing styles. Augustus will write something happy, and January will write something serious, and they’ll help each other along the way…and try not to fall in love.

Something To Talk About by Meryl Wilsner When Jo, a Hollywood producer, makes her assistant Emma laugh at a red carpet event, the tabloids go wild and assume the two are a couple. Suddenly, they’re being stalked by paparazzi and treated differently by coworkers, which is a weird feeling since there’s definitely nothing romantic between Jo and Emma. And yet, as this experience causes them to open up to each other, they can’t deny a spark of something that might be real…

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev In this second book in the Raje family series, Ashna is a chef who’s off her game. She decides to join the cast of the reality TV show Cooking with the Stars to prove she’s got what it takes, but she’s completely shocked when the celebrity she’s paired up with is none other than the soccer star who ghosted her years earlier. They both want to prove that they’re over each other, but that might not be completely true.

Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian Will has been searching for Martin, his oldest friend gone missing, for ages, and when he finally finds him in a weakened state, living in an old attic, he whisks him away to the countryside to nurse him back to health. Martin is grateful for the rescue, but torn about how Will now insists on waiting on him hand and foot. Martin knows they can never build a life together and doesn’t want Will to waste his time…but with a little time, patience, and ingenuity, they find that maybe the life they’ve always dreamed of is possible.

Take A Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert Dani is a busy PhD student who doesn’t have time to get burned by romance again—all she wants is a nice friends with benefits situation. When a fire drill does sideways and she’s rescued by former rugby player turned security guard Zafir, it seems like she’s found the perfect candidate. But then their rescue goes viral and Zafir begs her to pretend they’re dating, to help his charity gain publicity, and how can Dani say no? The only problem is, Zafir definitely wants to be more than friends…and Dani might want that, too.

The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia Waite When Agatha finds that her warehouse is infested by bees, it’s only the latest in a long line of disastrous events that could send her printing business toppling into ruin. But when a beautiful beekeeper named Penelope comes to her rescue, Agatha finds herself falling. The only problem is that Penelope’s husband has recently resurfaced, and Penelope feels caught between social classes, the woman she loves, and the man she’s indebted to in this historical romance.

A Rogue of One’s Own by Evie Dunmore Head back to Victorian England at the heart of the suffragist movement in this second book in the League of Extraordinary Women series! Lady Lucie and her band of suffragists have raised enough money to take over a major London publishing house, and they’ve got big plans to publish materials to sway Parliament to their cause. Enter Lord Ballentine, a man who is willing to give Lucie what she wants…for a price. As Lucie tries to outmaneuver him, she also tries to resist falling for him.

How to Catch a Queen by Alyssa Cole Shanti has an arranged marriage, and her new husband is Sanyu, the new king of Njaza. While she is surprised to find chemistry with her new partner, she’s disappointed that no one in her new nation is willing to listen to an outsider, even with Sanyu’s full support. And when tensions rise and Shanti goes on the run, Sanyu must unite his country and find his queen before she’s lost to them forever.

