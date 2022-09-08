17 New Romance Books You Need to Read This September

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

September is the month when seasons change. Bye-bye, summer. Hello, autumn! Hopefully, the heat of this year goes away, because this has felt like the hottest summer ever. When the leaves start to fall, you know that autumn is making its grand entrance. And I’ll happily open the door for it. With new seasons come new book releases, so it’s essential to check out what’s waiting for us. My focus today is to highlight some of the new September romance books you can read during the month.

I have a soft spot for September as well, mainly because I was born during this month. September for me is like a warm hug; it feels like I’m returning home. So, because of this, September book releases are special to me.

As a reader — especially a romance reader — the changing of seasons, or more specifically the changing of months (because every month there are new books coming out!), means buying books. Personally, I try my hardest to read as many new releases as possible. But I know I miss a lot of them. I also enjoy a few backlist titles here and there, and let’s not even begin to talk about rereads. But I do try to enjoy new releases by debut authors or from all-time favorite authors. A new month means filling your house with more books, and that’s a fact.

When In Rome by Sarah Adams If you’re a big Audrey Hepburn fan, you’ll feel right at home when you start reading When In Rome. Adams’s brilliant writing takes us all the way to Rome, Kentucky, a small town where nothing really happens. Everything changes when one famous pop star arrives in town. Amelia Rose, known as Rae Rose to her fans, decides that enough is enough. Burned out from years of maintaining her pop princess personality, she takes her car and drives to Rome, Kentucky. Maybe she could have a fun adventure just like Audrey in Roman Holiday. Instead, her car breaks down in front of Noah’s house, a pie baker who is too handsome for words. Amelia is there for two weeks until her car gets fixed. But when she starts to fall for the cozy town, and possibly even the grumpy pie maker, Amelia has to make tough choices that will change the course of her life.

The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas Six months ago, Rosie left her job because she wanted to focus on her romance writing career. But now, her writing is not flowing. And her deadline is just around the corner. But that’s not all, though. Her apartment literally crumbles on her, so she decides to pack it up and move (for a bit) to her best friend Lina’s apartment while Lina is on her honeymoon. That gives her a small amount of time to think about what to do next. Rosie never imagined that Lina had already told her cousin, Lucas, that he could use the apartment as well! Also: there’s only one bed.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Do You Take This Man by Denise Williams This book features a divorce attorney who ends up officiating an unplanned wedding that goes viral. She definitely didn’t expect to now be working with a dude-bro wedding planner who isn’t looking for love himself. But whenever they are together, they cannot deny the physical attraction they feel…even though they’re trying their hardest to stay away from each other.

Lucky Streak by Tif Marcelo Five years ago, Beatrice Puso met Jackson in Vegas when she was there for a wedding. Before anything could happen, they got separated and never saw each other again. But the thought of each other was going to stay in their heads for many years after that moment. Now, five years later, Beatrice finds out that Jackson is her new next-door neighbor! It must be fate, right? Unfortunately, she soon realizes who Jackson really is.

Losers: Part I by Harley Laroux Harley Laroux completely made us fall in love with Jessica Martin and Manson Reed in The Dare. But she also introduced Jason, Lucas, and Vincent to us. With Manson, they were all labeled the school’s ultimate losers. But that Halloween night, they were everything to her. For Jess, one night wasn’t enough. With college behind her, they meet again and she’s ready to pay her debt. But games aren’t meant to last and maybe they want more from this than what they originally thought. Laroux mentions it’s not required to read The Dare, the prequel, but it’s highly recommended to do so. Personally, I say read it!

A Ghost in Shining Armor by Therese Beharrie This year has been filled with cozy, light fantasy romance books. And A Ghost in Shining Armor is the perfect example of that specific genre. Meet Gemma Daniels, who has been able to see ghosts for the better part of her life. She likes to help them settle their unresolved businesses in the world of living before they embark on the next part of their lives. Then, a handsome phantom approaches her, but this time he’s going to help her. If he does, he will be able to have a second chance at life! But he also has to never see Gemma again… When they start to fall for each other, complicating their goals further, Gemma and Levi must decide if risking everything is worth it if it means getting their happily ever after together.

Court of the Vampire Queen by Katee Robert If you’ve been waiting for the re-release of this exciting vampire romance book, it’s finally that time! Sourcebooks is re-publishing Robert’s steamy, dark, and dangerous romance about the daughter of a vampire lord and the three men who will help her overthrow him.

Lizzie Blake’s Best Mistake by Mazey Eddings Wild, chaotic Lizzie Blake is about to encounter a life-changing moment. After a one-night stand that turned into a two-night stand, Lizzie finds out she has become pregnant. Her one-night stand is an Australian guy who was just there because of work, but he has now returned to his country. Still, when Lizzie lets him know that he’s going to be a dad, he drops everything and moves to the States to be there with her. Trying to not catch feelings, they agree on becoming roommates…even though they wish they could be more.

The Make-Up Test by Jenny L. Howe Every time an author says their book has the academic rivals to lovers trope, I’m always the first one in line to buy it. That trope gives me everything I need in a romance book: adversity, rivalry, sweetness, and so much more. In The Make-Up Test, two college exes battle against each other — and their unresolved feelings — to win a coveted spot on a career-changing research trip. Competing against each other feels so natural, but if they start to fall for each other again, there might be some hard decisions they would need to make.

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish Who isn’t ready for the holidays, right? I know I am! And Parrish’s new heartwarming romance is here to make us feel everything. The Holiday Trap follows two protagonists, Greta and Truman. Their lives are basically imploding, and they need a change of scenery as soon as possible. Enter their mutual friend, Ramona, and they suddenly decide on a house swap! Truman will go and take care of Greta’s many plants on her small Maine island, while Greta will travel to New Orleans and might be able to discover a community she feels included in. This fun holiday romance will keep you laughing, swooning, and most of all will provide comfort and warmth to your life.

Accidentally Amy by Lynn Painter Lynn Painter has made us fall in love with Liz and Wes in her viral YA sensation, Better Than the Movies. If you’ve read that, you know that Painter’s craft easily can make us feel everything. And her latest release is an adult romance book, Accidentally Amy, that will for sure bring us to our knees! Isabella is on her way to her first day at her dream job. But she’s kinda running late. Instead of waiting in line for her drink order to be ready, Isabella grabs Amy’s cup after the barista yells “Amy” a good amount of times with no answer. (You can’t blame her! She was running late). But then, she has a meet-disaster with her new boss, and sparks fly…but he thinks her name is Amy.

Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin 2022 really is providing all the best cozy fantasy reads and Witchful Thinking is one of them. Who doesn’t love spells, magic, and love? In Freya Grove, Lucinda has a perfect life. This magical seaside town where charms, spells, and magical beings live is the ideal place for her to live. But even though it is, Lucinda dreams, and wishes, for something more. Until one night, that wish turns into a spell and now Lucinda can’t say no!

The Dark King by Gina L. Maxwell The Dark King is a dark, luscious, and glamorous read featuring a woman who goes to Vegas to unwind but instead ends up marrying the fae king of the Night Court. After a martini-and-lust-fueled night, she finds out she has married Caiden Verran, the reclusive billionaire who owns the hotel. But not only that! He’s also royalty — a fae king. Underneath Vegas lives an entire world of magical beings. She should run, but every night of passion with Caiden makes her want to stay and sin with him.

Rules of Engagement by Selena Montgomery Berkley has decided to reissue Montgomery’s Rules of Engagement with a brand-new look! If you didn’t know, Selena Montgomery is the pen name for American politician and activist Stacey Abrams who has always been very vocal about her romance novels. This romantic suspense story is going to have you at the edge of your seat, for sure! Spies, intrigue, romance, danger — this book has it all.

One Heart by Chace Verity Chace Verity’s novels are perfect for cold, dark winter nights. They bring warmth and a bubble of happiness whenever you start reading them. One Heart is a queer paranormal romance novel where a nonbinary bartender falls for his coworker who swiftly melts the walls around his heart. But then he’s ghosted… until months later, Vincent reunites with Kit — by accidentally reviving him from his icy coffin. This necromancer/zombie romance novel is going to make you fall madly in love!

Feels Like Home by Angel C. Aquino Small-town girl Clara Liwanag dreams of bigger things, like going to study in Manila. She makes a plan to achieve all her dreams, but first, she needs to get a scholarship. Not part of her plan is basketball heartthrob and aspiring photographer Mickey King who is all types annoying and distracting. Yet, when she finds out he has a caring and sweet side, she can’t help but fall in love with him.

The Decoy Girlfriend by Lillie Vale The plot of this book reminds of me of that Selena Gomez movie, Montecarlo (2011), where Gomez had two starring roles; one as a commoner traveling to Paris and the other as a heiress. They don’t properly “swap” places per se, but Grace, the protagonist, accidentally gets to be Cordelia Winthrop Scott, the annoying heiress, for a couple of days. The Decoy Girlfriend has a similar vibe as the movie in the way that writer Freya gets to be It-girl actress Mandi Roy for a month in order to shush rumors of a possible break up with co-star Taft.

September is filled with so many amazing new releases, especially in the romance genre. You can have your pick, from fantasy romance with fae kings to academic rivals to lovers. There’s a wide selection of books to love and enjoy during this month!

Looking for more new romance? Check out July and August‘s romance new releases.