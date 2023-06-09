This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After the whirlwind that was May — so many new romance novels came out last month! — June is definitely not slowing down. The avalanche of new books continues to grow and grow and soon enough we’re all going to be buried under it. But personally, I don’t mind one bit. When new books are released into the world, it means new stories that we consume and eventually can love and enjoy on days we feel our lowest. These new romance releases coming out in June are perfect for these days and the season overall.

The line-up for this summer is impressive, to say the least. This summer is starting on the right note. June is bringing cozy, refreshing, and spectacular romance novels into our lives. From accidental pregnancies with your one-night stand to magical apartments that pair you up with a guy living seven years in the past, the romance genre is not here to play. The next books in this list are going to make this season even better.

This is just a small piece of a large cake for the new releases party. I wish I could include them all, but we’d have been here all day. I know Love, Theoretically comes out this month too, but I did want to highlight books that are probably less known. But that doesn’t mean we’re all not super excited for Ali Hazelwood’s newest release as well!

Babymoon or Bust by Ava Hunter Ava Hunter’s romance is the perfect book for the summer! Stuck together in paradise, Tessie has to spend three days with her baby daddy to figure out how to raise their son. She’s your girl if you want to organize, decorate, and remodel your home, but when it comes to true love, she rather just avoid it. Until a one-night stand becomes an accidental pregnancy! But how is this going to work? She loves her glamorous life in L.A. while Solomon lives in Alaska. But soon, they’ll figure out that falling in love happens unexpectedly.

Will They Or Won’t They by Ava Wilder Summer TV shows are about to start releasing. If there’s a little romance and lots of chemistry between the actors, I bet half my lung that everyone is going to think they’re dating in real life. But half of the time, that’s not reality. And maybe…they might even hate each other just like Lilah Hunter and Shane McCarthy in Will They or Won’t They. When Lilah comes back for the ninth and final season of Intangible, it means facing Shane, her co-star and love interest in the show. But after their secret fling at the end of season one (that ended badly!), they have hated each other since. Will this be their chance for a second try at their epic love story?

Orange by Dawn Lanuza A neighbors-to-lovers romance about a tired girl and the guy who can’t stop singing in the apartment down below. Orange is the next LuvByte book! Yes, you heard correctly. Lanuza is about to bless our year with another cozy, adorable romance featuring our favorite boy band, LuvByte. Yasmin only wants to sleep, especially after a night shift. But when she hears a very loud voice singing on a Sunday morning, she’s about to lose it. You know what they say: there’s only one step from hate to love.

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian Perfect for fans of Newsies, We Could Be So Good is a feel-good, low-on-angst romance that will touch your heart instantly. The story follows Nick Russo, a reporter working in a newspaper in the late ’50s, who falls in love with the heir of the newspaper, Andy, even though he’s trying so hard to keep his heart out of reach. But Nick finds himself always there when Andy needs help and slowly, but surely, they start to realize that one cannot say no to love. Not when it feels right.

Can’t Let Her Go by Kianna Alexander Can’t Let Her Go provides the perfect tale of friends-to-lovers and what-ifs when Peaches and Jamie start to wonder if taking a chance on a happily ever after together is worth everything that comes with it. When your life is going smoothly and the goals you’re trying to achieve are clear to you, would you risk it all for a chance at love? Especially if the person you think is your forever is none other than one of your closest friends.

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston Let’s make a little magic happen, alright? Ashley Poston has enchanted us with cozy, enthralling fantasy romances that take us on a journey of self-discovery and love. In The Seven Year Slip, Clementine finds a stranger in her late aunt’s apartment and he’s the kind of man someone could fall in love with easily. But he actually lives seven years in the past and she’s currently seven years in the future, so you can see the issue, right? The Seven Year Slip will make you believe in a magical world of endless possibilities even if sometimes they’re hard to believe. But in love, anything is possible.

Tangled Chances by Sophie Andrews Sophie Andrews’s romances feel tender and heartwarming in a way that you can let go of any problem in your life and just enjoy what you’re currently reading. Tangled Chances follows Jimmy and Claire who work together at a school but seem to be very different from one another: Jimmy is a ray of sunshine while Claire is the grumpy cat you can’t help but adore. Now, Jimmy needs Claire’s help by pretending to be his girlfriend to win a radio contest. But soon, pretending to love each other feels too real and one wrong move could tumble their whole thing down.

All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim All the Right Notes will charm you with its story about a genius piano player whose inspiration has been MIA since a memorable night in college with another boy. When his father forces him to coordinate a charity performance in his hometown, he thinks that would be all. Except that, his dad is asking him to convince one of the hottest Hollywood celebrities to perform. The celebrity? Emmett, AKA the same guy he spent that unforgettable night in college with.

Single Dads Club by Therese Beharrie The ideal book to read during this month! Single Dads Club follows an ex-heiress who decides to help out a single dad who is trying to give his son the future he deserves. Delilah makes it her mission to help him in any way possible, like searching for a group of people who can become a solid support system for him and his kid. With impressive chemistry and undeniable attraction, they start to wonder if maybe they can build a future together as well.

Reckless by Elsie Silver With the fourth novel in the Chestnut Springs series, Elsie Silver has quickly become a favorite author for many. If you didn’t love cowboys before, I bet Silver can make a fan out of you. Reckless tells the story of Winter who has sworn off men after a disastrous marriage. But meeting Theo Silva will upend her life instantly. After one epic night together, Winter knows Theo screams complications and she can’t handle that right now. Until a little plus sign changes everything.

You’ve Been Served by Kristen Alicia A swoony, witty romance about a woman who decides to leave everything behind and go to law school. Because a Magic 8 Ball told her to. Elle Woods, prepare yourself because Simone Alexander has arrived! Law school is nothing like Simone imagined though, but she’s not about to let anything, not even love, get in her way of success. Even if her cute, kissable neighbor does tempt her to break a few rules.

Playing For Keeps by Tristen Crone Playing For Keeps is the book to read if you’re a fan of board games, challenges, and delicious pastries. Tristen Crone enchants us with a hilarious meet cute and a challenge to live, maybe, just a little bit more. Both Farren and Sebastian crave something more, from their lives, their goals, and their daily jobs. When their encounter provides an opportunity to take a chance on something different, they won’t be able to stop coming back for more.

