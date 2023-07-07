Hot Stuff!: 10 July New Releases in Romance

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Somehow, we have arrived in the second half of the year. I didn’t approve of this — did you? My goodness! Wasn’t it January about five minutes ago? It really was just June! But here we are, and after a bang-up first half of the year featuring some of the best romance novels I have ever read (The Seven Year Slip was my personal favorite), we are into July with even more amazing, romantic, sexy, and fun romances.

There is something for just about everyone this month in brand new titles, sequels, and rereleases of favorites, ranging from romcoms to romantasy, royalty to reconnection…and some themes that don’t start with the letter R. If you’re looking for historical, you might enjoy It Happened One Fight by Maureen Lee Lenker, set in 1930s Hollywood, or Bellegarde by Jamie Lilac if you prefer Regency YA. Looking for something else? Try the New Release Index.

I hope you’re ready for more outstanding romance! Here are 10 of the most exciting July releases in romance.

July 4 Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon Ghostwriter Chandler has a minor career crisis when she attends a signing for a book she wrote, and the author has no idea who she is. Going home with a hot guy should fix it, except the sex is…terrible. Which wouldn’t be a problem in the long run, except she’s got a new job writing a memoir with the guy she just had bad sex with, and he has no idea it was bad. So they go on a road trip and she teaches him the finer art of giving pleasure in bed, while they grow closer as she sees what his life is like on the convention circuit after a cult favorite TV role.

Kiss Me, Mi Amor by Alana Quintana Albertson Enrique is the heir to the Taco King empire, and he wants to buy Carolina’s land. As a second-generation farm worker, she wants nothing to do with his chain restaurant, but when her family mistakenly thinks he is her boyfriend, they end up faking a relationship.

Wolfsong by TJ Klune Originally published in 2015, this is a Tor Books rerelease of the Green Creek series. Ox grows up next door to the Bennett family, who are werewolves. He has a special connection with the youngest Bennett, Joe, until the family leaves town. They’re in their 20s when Joe comes back, and Ox can’t resist their connection.

July 11 The Duchess Effect by Tracey Livesay In this sequel to last year’s American Royalty, Duchess and Prince Jameson — Dani and Jameson — take their romance public. She hits a snag when a sponsor for her skincare line wants to involve Jameson in the marketing. Meanwhile, the queen wants them to help get the family out of a scandal. Can their relationship survive the spotlight?

Play to Win by Jodie Slaughter Miriam’s life is going nowhere until she wins the Mega Millions lottery. But her estranged husband Leo shows up and wants his share. She offers him a lump sum if he’ll sign divorce papers, but he has a better idea: he’s going to win her back.

Snow Place Like L.A. by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone Christmas in July! Angel and Luca fell in love on the set of Duke the Halls and had a small-town romance fit for a romcom. But then she broke his heart by leaving for a semester abroad without saying goodbye. Now they’re both in Los Angeles for the summer, and the big city is too small for them to avoid each other.

July 18 To Have and to Heist by Sara Desai Everything is going wrong for Simi, and when her best friend is accused of stealing a multimillion-dollar diamond necklace, she’s desperate to clear her name. So when Jack offers to help her steal the necklace back and return it to its proper owners, Simi has to form a crew and steal from a criminal.

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong In the first adult fantasy from YA author Chloe Gong, Calla is a princess in hiding after killing her entire family. Now it’s time for the yearly games that will give her the chance to finish the job and assassinate her reclusive uncle. Exiled Anton, desperate to save his beloved, enters the games and forms an alliance with Calla.

The King is Dead by Benjamin Dean In this YA romantic thriller, James is the first Black heir to the throne, and between his father’s death and his secret boyfriend, he’s overwhelmed. But then his secrets come out in the tabloids and his boyfriend disappears, leaving him uncertain about who he can trust.

Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review by Tehlor Kay Mejia Music critic Sammy is in danger of losing her column after a failed attempt to win back her ex-girlfriend. Her last chance is to go back to the hometown that hates her and try to win access to rockstar Max, who she had one unforgettable night with years earlier.

Stay tuned for August new releases, including the next book in the Meant to Be series, Disney’s line of romantic retellings — this one by Zoraida Cordova — and new titles from many more Book Riot favorites.