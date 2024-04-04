15 New Romance Books Out April 2024 to Make You Smile

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

It’s finally April, and the Spring seems to have sprung (generally speaking). Now is the time for garden parties and Easter dresses. (Look, Easter might have been in March this year, but Easter dresses feel incredibly April-y to me!) There are flowers blooming and baseball games. In the US, we celebrate National Library Week and scramble to get our taxes done. And for most of us in the northern hemisphere, the warmer weather will finally prevail!

There are so many great-looking books coming out this month; it was almost impossible to narrow it down to just the 15 that are shared here! You all don’t need me to tell you that the big ones like Emily Henry’s Funny Story and Just For The Summer by Abby Jimenez are coming out — I’m sure you’ve got them preordered already. But I also had trouble cutting lesser-known gems like My Season of Scandal by Julie Ann Long or Finders Keepers by Sandra Kitt. And I’m sure I’ve missed some great titles that you all are excited to read, but I’ve got limited space, my friends, and there is so much to talk about!