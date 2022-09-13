New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

A new creation by the author of Severance, the stories in Bliss Montage crash through our carefully built mirages.

What happens when fantasy tears through the screen of the everyday to wake us up? Could that waking be our end?

In Bliss Montage, Ling Ma brings us eight wildly different tales of people making their way through the madness and reality of our collective delusions: love and loneliness, connection and possession, friendship, motherhood, the idea of home. From a woman who lives in a house with all of her ex-boyfriends, to a toxic friendship built around a drug that makes you invisible, to an ancient ritual that might heal you of anything if you bury yourself alive, these and other scenarios reveal that the outlandish and the everyday are shockingly, deceptively, heartbreakingly similar.

Reasons to read it: Pick this up for a trippy look at everything from the immigrant experience to toxic relationships. These unique stories are just as insightful as they are dream-like. Ma’s writing is witty, dark-humored, and totally absorbing.