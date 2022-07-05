New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

“Here comes trouble,” Rosemary’s high school English teacher used to say whenever he saw her. Rosemary has often felt like trouble, and now at 32, her marriage to her college sweetheart, Paul, is crumbling. In a last-ditch attempt to restore it, she agrees to give herself over to a newly formed Christian sect in central Texas, run by charismatic young pastor Papa Jake.

While Paul acclimates quickly to the small town of Dawson and the church’s insistence on a strict set of puritanical rules, Rosemary struggles to fit in. She finds purpose only when she’s called upon to help Julie, a new mother in the community, who is feeling isolated and lost.

Then the community is rocked by a series of fires which take some church members’ homes and nearly take their lives, but which Papa Jake says are holy and a representation of God’s will.

As the fires spread, and Julie is betrayed in a terrible way, Rosemary begins to question the reality of her life, and wonders if trouble will always find her — or if she’ll ever be able to outrun it.

Reasons to read it: It’s a cult book! In an era of continued religious fanaticism, it’s worth reading a story set in a world that is…really not unlike our contemporary reality (and to be clear, that’s not to say all religion is a cult because it is not, but certain facets are actively damaging). Bonus? This is an original paperback, perfect for your beach reading.