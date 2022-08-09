New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Voya Thomas may have passed her Calling to become a full-fledged witch, but the cost was higher than she’d ever imagined.

Her grandmother is gone.

Her cousin hates her.

And her family doesn’t believe that she has what it takes to lead them.

What’s more, Voya can’t let go of her feelings for Luc, sponsor son of the genius billionaire Justin Tremblay — the man that Luc believes Voya killed. Consequently, Luc wants nothing to do with her. Even her own ancestors seem to have lost faith in her. Every day Voya begs for their guidance, but her calls go unanswered.

As Voya struggles to convince everyone — herself included — that she can be a good Matriarch, she has a vision of a terrifying, deadly future. A vision that would spell the end of the Toronto witches. With a newfound sense of purpose, Voya must do whatever it takes to bring her shattered community together and stop what’s coming for them before it’s too late.

Even if it means taking down the boy she loves — who might be the mastermind behind the coming devastation.

Reasons to read it: For “well if it isn’t the consequences of my actions” in book form. Seriously, Voya is going through it in this one, and readers of the first book will understand why. Blood Like Fate offers a lot of what made the first book so good, like great character development, an interesting magic system, and inclusion of modern social issues, all set in a fairly contemporary setting. This grants a satisfying conclusion to Voya’s story, and readers new to the duology should consider starting with Blood Like Magic and circling back to this one.