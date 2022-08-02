New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Truth is found between the stories we’re fed and the stories we hunger for.

Out on the Yorkshire Moors lives a secret line of people for whom books are food, and who retain all of a book’s content after eating it. To them, spy novels are a peppery snack; romance novels are sweet and delicious. Eating a map can help them remember destinations, and children, when they misbehave, are forced to eat dry, musty pages from dictionaries.

Devon is part of The Family, an old and reclusive clan of book eaters. Her brothers grow up feasting on stories of valor and adventure, and Devon ― like all other book eater women ― is raised on a carefully curated diet of fairy tales and cautionary stories.

But real life doesn’t always come with happy endings, as Devon learns when her son is born with a rare and darker kind of hunger ― not for books, but for human minds.

Reasons to read it: Dean’s debut is a brilliant critique of the patriarchal ideals of many classic, Western fairy tales that adds some horror, dark fantasy, and gothic elements. The atmosphere is rich as Devon’s journey through disillusionment and motherhood eventually has her questioning who, after all, should be considered monsters.