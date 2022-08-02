New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
Truth is found between the stories we’re fed and the stories we hunger for.
Out on the Yorkshire Moors lives a secret line of people for whom books are food, and who retain all of a book’s content after eating it. To them, spy novels are a peppery snack; romance novels are sweet and delicious. Eating a map can help them remember destinations, and children, when they misbehave, are forced to eat dry, musty pages from dictionaries.
Devon is part of The Family, an old and reclusive clan of book eaters. Her brothers grow up feasting on stories of valor and adventure, and Devon ― like all other book eater women ― is raised on a carefully curated diet of fairy tales and cautionary stories.
But real life doesn’t always come with happy endings, as Devon learns when her son is born with a rare and darker kind of hunger ― not for books, but for human minds.
Reasons to read it: Dean’s debut is a brilliant critique of the patriarchal ideals of many classic, Western fairy tales that adds some horror, dark fantasy, and gothic elements. The atmosphere is rich as Devon’s journey through disillusionment and motherhood eventually has her questioning who, after all, should be considered monsters.
Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin
After a night of magic turns deadly, Iris Gray vows to never let another person learn she’s a witch. It doesn’t matter that the Witches’ Council found her innocent or that her magic was once viewed as a marvel ― that night on the lake changed everything. Now settled in Washington, Iris hides who she really is and vents her frustrations by writing curses she never intends to cast. And while she loves working at the wildlife refuge she runs with her mother, she loathes Pike Alder, the witch-hating aspiring ornithologist who interns with them.
When Pike makes a particularly hurtful comment, Iris concocts a cruel curse for him. But just as she’s about to dispel it, an owl swoops down and steals the curse before flying far away from the refuge. The owl is a powerful amplifier, and if it dies, Iris’s dark spell will be unleashed not only on Pike but on everyone in the region.
Forced to work together, Iris and Pike trek through the wilderness in search of the bird that could cost Pike his life. But Pike doesn’t know the truth, and as more dangers arise in the woods, Iris must decide how far she’s willing to go to keep her secrets safe.
Reasons to read it: Griffin’s beautiful portrayal of the Pacific Northwest will immerse readers in this young witch’s tale. The banter between Iris and Pike progresses their frenemies-to-lovers romance along well, and readers will be able to identify with the themes of forgiveness. This is a fast-paced, refreshing magical story with well-written characters.
What’s Coming to Me by Francesca Padilla
In the seaside town of Nautilus, Minerva Gutiérrez absolutely hates her job at the local ice cream stand, where her sexist boss makes each day worse than the last. But she needs the money: kicked out of school and stranded by her mom’s most recent hospitalization, she dreams of escaping her dead-end hometown. When an armed robbery at the ice cream stand stirs up rumors about money hidden on the property, Min teams up with her neighbor CeCe, also desperate for cash, to find it. The bonus? Getting revenge on her boss in the process.
If Minerva can do things right for once — without dirty cops, suspicious co-workers, and an ill-timed work crush getting in her way — she might have a way out . . . as long as the painful truths she’s been running from don’t catch up to her first.
Reasons to read it: Lovers of flawed and morally gray characters to the front! This genre-blending heist/coming-of-age novel is trauma-informed and shows how the pressures of systemic inequalities can manifest into self-sabotage. Still, despite the heaviness of some topics, there are moments of fun and humor.
Husband Material by Alexis Hall
Wanted:
One (very real) husband
Nowhere near perfect but desperately trying his best
In Boyfriend Material, Luc and Oliver met, pretended to fall in love, fell in love for real, dealt with heartbreak and disappointment and family and friends…and somehow figured out a way to make it work. Now it seems like everyone around them is getting married, and Luc’s feeling the social pressure to propose. But it’ll take more than four weddings, a funeral, and a bowl full of special curry to get these two from “I don’t know what I’m doing” to “I do.”
Good thing Oliver is such perfect HUSBAND MATERIAL.
Reasons to read it: Those who read and loved Boyfriend Material should definitely pick up this sequel. Two years after the events of the first book, we find our lovers still trying to figure things out. Luckily, there is still the appeal of opposites-attract romance for fans of that trope, but Luc and Oliver have found a way to mature it, giving each other balance. This is a great way to revisit characters that make us feel all warm and cozy while showing a still satisfying HEA. Plus, Talia Hibbert, author of the Brown Sisters trilogy, had this to say about it: “Our favourite chaos demon and stern brunch daddy return in this delicious, ridiculous, and often poignant romcom about all the ways love can grow.” Which is just…the best endorsement for anything I’ve ever read.
The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon
Successful pediatric surgeon London Kelley just needs to find some balance and de-stress. According to her friends Samiah and Taylor, what London really needs is a casual hookup. A night of fun with no strings. But no one — least of all London — expected it to go down at her high school reunion with Drew Sullivan, millionaire, owner of delicious abs, and oh yes, her archnemesis.
Now London is certain the road to hell is paved with good sex. Because she’s found out the real reason Drew’s back in Austin: to decide whether her beloved hospital remains open. Worse, Drew is doing everything he can to show her that he’s a decent guy who actually cares. But London’s not falling for it. Because while sleeping with the enemy is one thing, falling for him is definitely not part of the plan.
Reasons to read it: Delicious aspects of the rivals-to-lovers trope abound in Rochon’s third book in the Boyfriend Project series. Drew gives a great, goofy counterbalance to London’s stressed out variety of snark. The hospital setting, side characters, and problems that arise are all pretty realistic, making London and Drew’s romance all the more relatable. The two characters’ exploration of their own internal struggles also really add to their romance, giving readers a nice balance of salty and sweet without falling prey to some romance novels’ unnecessary conflict.
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid
One morning, a man wakes up to find himself transformed. Overnight, Anders’s skin has turned dark, and the reflection in the mirror seems a stranger to him. At first he shares his secret only with Oona, an old friend turned new lover. Soon, reports of similar events begin to surface. Across the land, people are awakening in new incarnations, uncertain how their neighbors, friends, and family will greet them. Some see the transformations as the long-dreaded overturning of the established order that must be resisted to a bitter end. In many, like Anders’s father and Oona’s mother, a sense of profound loss and unease wars with profound love. As the bond between Anders and Oona deepens, change takes on a different shading: a chance at a kind of rebirth — an opportunity to see ourselves, face to face, anew.
Reasons to read it: After the multi-award nominated Exit West, which explored immigration, Hamid is coming for necks in this scathing critique of race. This allegorical tale shows a very believable series of events that might follow the white people of the world gaining brown skin, and the panic that would ensue as a result of having lost the privilege of whiteness.
Other Book Riot Resources for New Book Releases
- All the Books, our weekly new book releases podcast, where Liberty and a cast of co-hosts talk about eight books out that week that we’ve read and loved.
- The New Books Newsletter, where we send you an email of the books out this week that are getting buzz.
- Finally, if you want the real inside scoop on new releases, you have to check out Book Riot Insiders’ New Releases Index! That’s where I find 90% of new releases, and you can filter by trending books, Rioters’ picks, and even LGBTQ new releases!