New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Isabelle is completely lost. When she first began her career in publishing after college, she did not expect to be twenty-five, still living at home, and one of the few Black employees at her publishing house. Overworked and underpaid, constantly torn between speaking up or stifling herself, Izzy thinks there must be more to this publishing life. So when she overhears her boss complaining about a beastly high-profile author who has failed to deliver his long-awaited manuscript, Isabelle sees an opportunity to prove her worth and finally get the recognition she deserves.

All she has to do is go to the author’s Santa Barbara mansion and give him a quick pep talk or three. How hard could it be?

But Izzy quickly finds out she is in over her head. Beau Towers is not some celebrity lightweight writing a tell-all memoir. He is jaded and withdrawn and — it turns out — just as lost as Izzy. But despite his standoffishness, Izzy needs Beau to deliver, and with her encouragement, his story begins to spill onto the page. They soon discover they have more in common than either of them expected, and as their deadline nears, Izzy and Beau begin to realize there may be something there that wasn’t there before.

Reasons to read it: For a Black and bookish retelling of Beauty and the Beast! I did not have that on my 2022 bookish bingo card, but I am. Here. For. It. This is actually the second in the Meant to Be series, the first of which was If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy. The series is Disney’s first adult publishing project and aims to update classic princesses. In other words, this story is canon! Which is perfect, as it’s a sweet enemies-to-lovers, sunshine/grumpy romance that has details that make classic Disney stories feel more real, as well as great character development.