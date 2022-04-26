New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

This is my story, from a crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island, to the stage in New York City, and beyond. This is the path I took to finding my purpose and my strength, but also to finding my voice in a world that didn’t always see me.

As I wrote Finding Me, my eyes were open to the truth of how our stories are often not given close examination. They are bogarted, reinvented to fit into a crazy, competitive, judgmental world. So I wrote this for anyone who is searching for a way to understand and overcome a complicated past, let go of shame, and find acceptance. For anyone who needs reminding that a life worth living can only be born from radical honesty and the courage to shed facades and be…you.

Finding Me is a deep reflection on my past and a promise for my future. My hope is that my story will inspire you to light up your own life with creative expression and rediscover who you were before the world put a label on you.

Reasons to read it: For an honest portrait of a life from one of the best actresses of our time. Davis will take you through a childhood stricken by poverty, set against the backdrop of the plantation her grandparents were sharecroppers for and the Rhode Island city where she was made fun of for being Black. She describes the trauma she experienced as a result of all of this as well as having an abusive, alcoholic father. Just as she shares her pain, she shares her triumph, and we get to see the result of many years of perseverance in a stereotyping industry and working on herself through therapy.