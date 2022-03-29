New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Judy I. Lin’s sweeping debut A Magic Steeped in Poison, first in a duology, is sure to enchant fans of Adrienne Young and Leigh Bardugo.

I used to look at my hands with pride. Now all I can think is, “These are the hands that buried my mother.”

For Ning, the only thing worse than losing her mother is knowing that it’s her own fault. She was the one who unknowingly brewed the poison tea that killed her―the poison tea that now threatens to also take her sister, Shu.

When Ning hears of a competition to find the kingdom’s greatest shennong-shi―masters of the ancient and magical art of tea-making―she travels to the imperial city to compete. The winner will receive a favor from the princess, which may be Ning’s only chance to save her sister’s life.

But between the backstabbing competitors, bloody court politics, and a mysterious (and handsome) boy with a shocking secret, Ning might actually be the one in more danger.

Reasons to read it: The plot for this reminds me of the one from Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim, and despite the incorporation of Asian mythology —specifically Chinese and Taiwanese in the case of this book— the two are of course very different. A magical tea tradition is such a unique angle for a YA fantasy, and it’s explored with such excellent pacing and an engaging mystery. Plus, Xiran Jay Zhao, author of Iron Widow said that it’s “A breathtaking tale with a stunning magic system rooted deep in Chinese mythology and tea-making traditions. Lin’s originality truly blew my mind. Love and magic overflows past the brim in this work of beauty.”