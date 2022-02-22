New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s been months since aspiring journalist Kian Andrews has heard from his ex-boyfriend, Hudson Rivers, but an urgent text has them meeting at a café. Maybe Hudson wants to profusely apologize for the breakup. Or confess his undying love. . . But no, Hudson has a favor to ask—he wants Kian to pretend to be his boyfriend while his parents are in town, and Kian reluctantly agrees.

The dinner doesn’t go exactly as planned, and suddenly Kian is Hudson’s plus one to Georgia’s wedding of the season. Hudson comes from a wealthy family where reputation is everything, and he really can’t afford another mistake. If Kian goes, he’ll help Hudson preserve appearances and get the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in media. This could be the big career break Kian needs.

But their fake relationship is starting to feel like it might be more than a means to an end, and it’s time for both men to fact-check their feelings.

Reasons to read it: This is a delightful fake dating romance that is as sweet as it is sexy. Hudson serves as the southern gentlemen love interest to Kian’s self-critical, blunt (sometimes overly so), anxious protagonist. The woman characters in here are so well written, you’ll want them in your corner irl. Such a fun M/M romance!