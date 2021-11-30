New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

In Atlas of the Heart, Brown takes us on a journey through eighty-seven of the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. As she maps the necessary skills and an actionable framework for meaningful connection, she gives us the language and tools to access a universe of new choices and second chances—a universe where we can share and steward the stories of our bravest and most heartbreaking moments with one another in a way that builds connection.

Over the past two decades, Brown’s extensive research into the experiences that make us who we are has shaped the cultural conversation and helped define what it means to be courageous with our lives. Atlas of the Heart draws on this research, as well as on Brown’s singular skills as a storyteller, to show us how accurately naming an experience doesn’t give the experience more power, it gives us the power of understanding, meaning, and choice.

Brown shares, “I want this book to be an atlas for all of us, because I believe that, with an adventurous heart and the right maps, we can travel anywhere and never fear losing ourselves.”

Reasons to read it: Author Dr. Brené Brown focuses on emotions in this latest book that shares a name with an unscripted series that HBO Max has ordered. Everything from anxiety to joy are explored, with Dr. Brown giving a roadmap of sorts for how to navigate through everything along the way. This has been likened to the Pixar movie Inside Out, but for older audiences.