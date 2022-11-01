New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 

A Restless Truth is the second entry in Freya Marske’s beloved, award-winning Last Binding trilogy, the queer historical fantasy series that began with A Marvellous Light.

Magic! Murder! Shipboard romance!

Maud Blyth has always longed for adventure. She expected plenty of it when she volunteered to serve as an old lady’s companion on an ocean liner, in order to help her beloved older brother unravel a magical conspiracy that began generations ago.

What she didn’t expect was for the old lady in question to turn up dead on the first day of the voyage. Now she has to deal with a dead body, a disrespectful parrot, and the lovely, dangerously outrageous Violet Debenham, who’s also returning home to England. Violet is everything that Maud has been trained to distrust yet can’t help but desire: a magician, an actress, and a magnet for scandal.

Surrounded by the open sea and a ship full of suspects, Maud and Violet must first drop the masks that they’ve both learned to wear before they can unmask a murderer and somehow get their hands on a magical object worth killing for ― without ending up dead in the water themselves.

Reasons to read it: With its sapphic romance, murder mystery, and magical elements, this is bound to be such a fun read! If you liked A Marvellous Light, Marske continues in this latest book with the same great characterization and prose, while expanding on the world building initiated by the first book. Pick up if you’re down for historical lesbian Knives Out on a ship. Which, I mean, who isn’t.