New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Clover was surrounded by death as a young child. Her kindergarten teacher died in front of her, her parents died in an accident, and the grandfather who raised her dies alone while she’s away from home. So she decides to become a death doula and help people at the end of their lives. But she spends so much time with other people’s deaths that she barely pays attention to her own life, until she meets Claudia, a grandmother who was a photojournalist in her younger years. As Clover listens to Claudia’s regrets surrounding the true love she left to marry someone else, she sets out to give the dying woman closure. The journey causes Clover to take stock of her own life, and maybe start living just a little.