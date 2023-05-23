New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

In 1975, when she was 7, Turner got ready for salvation in the form of a trip to Venus. When that didn’t happen, she eventually caught the eye of the Lyman cult’s “queen,” Jessie, who took her under her wing. Then, when she was 11, her, her sister, and their estranged mother were kicked out of the cult and forced to acclimate to the rest of society. In this memoir, Turner, now a screenwriter and director, speaks on what it was like being ripped out of one way of life and forced into another.