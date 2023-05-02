New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Mickey Hayward, a young Black writer, leaves a messy life in Maryland to work in New York as a media writer. As a Black woman in media, she isn’t exactly treated well, but she at least has a caring and supportive girlfriend at home. But then she gets fired, and she thinks the manifesto she writes as a result will expose the racism and sexism inherent to the industry and change it for the better. Except it doesn’t. It goes by barely noticed. It takes her moving back to Maryland in a fit of self doubt and a media scandal to give her the spotlight she wants. Question is if it’s really want she wants, after all.